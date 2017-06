Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Limit CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Body Thirst ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99 Assigned Captain Pipes Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Colurflex Laminators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2681.7 Revised from Chemicals Ltd. CARE A2+ Dishman Pharmaceuticals And ST Debt /CP Issue CARE A3+ 200 withdrawn Chemicals Ltd. (Standalone) Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt(including CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed CP) Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt(including CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed CP) Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2145 Revised from CARE A1 Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 22500 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 1100 Revised from CARE A1+(SO) Spentex Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2388 Revised from CARE A4 Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 600 Revised from CARE A4 Tulip Telecom Ltd ST /LT Bk Fac CARE D 5894.2 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- S.E. Investments Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ainaj Industries Bk Fac CARE B 120 Suspended Andhra Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Beeta Infocom Pvt. Ltd. NCDs CARE C 910 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Body Thirst LT Bk Fac CARE C 28 Assigned Captain Pipes Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 56.3 Assigned Colurflex Laminators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 106.2 Assigned Colurflex Laminators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 110 Assigned A4 Dishman Fze LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 743.9 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1567.2 Revised from Chemicals Ltd. CARE A- Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from Chemicals Ltd. CARE A- Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from Chemicals Ltd. /CARE A3+ CARE A- /CARE A2+ Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 19464.4 Revised from CARE AA Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 7500 Revised from CARE AA Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Revised from CARE AA Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1200 Revised from CARE AA Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1200 Revised from CARE A+ Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE A+ Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Idbi Bankltd Flexibond IV CARE AA+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Idbi Bankltd Flexibond VI CARE AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Idbi Bankltd Flexibond VI CARE AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Idbi Bankltd Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 400 Withdrawn Bonds Idbi Bankltd Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 600 Withdrawn Bonds Idbi Bankltd Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 5320 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA 6962 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 288 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Redeemable PS CARE AA 550 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 300 Assigned Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 550 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA+ 18580 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA+/ A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 66626 Reaffirmed Mercator Oil & Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1430 Revised from CARE A+(SO) New Rise Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 750 Revised from CARE BB Nupur Finvest Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ocean Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 26.4 Revised from CARE BB Omaxe Ltd FB LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6813 Revised from CARE B+ Omaxe Ltd Non-FB Longterm Bk CARE BB 1450 Revised from Fac CARE B+ Omaxe Ltd Non-FB Longterm/ST CARE BB/CARE 1737 Revised from Bk Fac A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 P S K Infrastructures & Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Ltd. P S K Infrastructures & Projects LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 600 Assigned Ltd. BBB-/CARE A3 Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 9056 Revised from CARE BB Panacea Biotec Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 2850 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Raghuvir Ginning Factory Bk Fac CARE B 102.2 Suspended Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 37315.9 Revised from CARE A Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 52600 Revised from A2+ CARE A /CARE A1 S.E. Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed Scan Ispats Ltd Bk Fac CARE C 481.5 Suspended Spentex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4840.1 Revised from CARE BB- Spentex Industries Ltd NCD CARE D 343.1 Revised from CARE BB- Stonex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. LT loans CARE BBB+ 881.2 Reaffirmed Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3100 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6868.3 Revised from CARE BB Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD I CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE BB Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD II CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE BB Village Impex Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.