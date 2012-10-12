Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aries Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed Drt- Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt. ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3+ 470 Revised from Ltd. CARE A2 Drt- Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from Ltd. (Non-fund Based) CARE A2 Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Metroglobal Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned South Indian Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 369.2 Reaffirmed Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2940 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 162.00) Syndicate Bank CD CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Texorange Creations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Drt- Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from Ltd. CARE A- Drt- Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 210.7 Revised from Ltd. CARE A- Essar Power Ltd LT Bond* CARE A+ 50000 Assigned * The proposed bond would have tenure in the range of eight to twelve years with repayment starting not earlier than six years from the date of issue Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4225 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 6700 Reaffirmed A1 Infotel Broadband Services Ltd NCDs# CARE AAA(SO) 20000 Reaffirmed # Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+). Jakraya Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 427.7 Assigned Jakraya Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B+ 122.5 Assigned Basec Working Capital Limits) Jakson Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Assigned Jakson Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 600 Assigned A1+ Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1360 Assigned Jakson Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 650 Assigned A1+ Jyoti Structures Ltd NCD CARE A- 100 Assigned Lic Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 18000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12,895 crore) Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.6 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Financial CorporationBonds Issues @ CARE BBB+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Metroglobal Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 300 Assigned CARE A3 Sahyadri Healthcare & Daignostics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shriram Cotton Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.5 Assigned South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 650 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) Suraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Suraj Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 770.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8269.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 735.36 ) Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed Texorange Creations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 24.6 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4664.8 Reaffirmed Debt) (reduced from 476.20cr) Trichy Tollway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 539 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) (reduced from 54.63cr) Vee Aar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)