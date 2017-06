Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celebi Nas Airport Services India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A2 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 63 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 66.38 crore) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed J.R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 430.7 Assigned Kirby Building Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A 1 2700 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt. Ltd Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2916 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 307.00) Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 546 Assigned Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd S N Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Spanco Nagpur Discom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 490 Valecha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4668 Revised from CARE A1 Valecha Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A1 * Carved out of working capital lim LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airmid Aviation Services Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 935.3 Reaffirmed * The long-term bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) and Letter of Comfort issued by Indiabulls Financial Services Limited (IBFSL). Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. NCD - I CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. NCD - II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Celebi Nas Airport Services India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 474.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1741.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 58.53 crore) Indiabulls Power Ltd FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 63910* Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5,465 crore of Letter of Credit facility; enhanced from 3,406 cr Indiabulls Power Ltd Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB 14360 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (enhanced from 925cr) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed TL / NCDs CARE A+ 10542.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 9580 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A+ 1457.4 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Proposed NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Realtech Ltd FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 32290* Reaffirmed * Include a sub-limit of Rs.3,029 crore of LC facility Indiabulls Realtech Ltd Non-FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9820 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 46700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY07) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52400 Reaffirmed Programme (FY08) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY09) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY010) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 91200 Reaffirmed Programme (FY011) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 205943.8 Reaffirmed Programme (FY012) Indian Renewable Energy Development TBs CARE AAA(SO)* 11000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd **The rating is backed by a Letter of Comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India (GoI). J.R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1119.9 Assigned Kirby Building Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE A 420 Revised from (Uttaranchal) Pvt. Ltd CARE A- (Reduced from 52.55cr) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 62.09) Kota Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Assigned Lakisha Real Estate Ltd NCDs (NCD)* CARE A+ (SO) 750 Reaffirmed *The NCD is backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guaranteed from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL). Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 4920 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 950 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)* 1692 Reaffirmed *Backed by Letter of Comfort from Magma Fincorp Ltd. Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO)* 175 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Magma Fincorp Ltd.(MFL) Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 235 Assigned Ltd Pipavav Defence And Offshore Bk Fac - 52532 Suspended Engineering Co. Ltd. Raymond Ltd NCDs CARE AA 1000 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY05 Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme of FY06 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme of FY07 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme of FY08 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme of FY09 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 136607.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme of FY010 Rural Electrification Corporation LT Market CARE AAA 155023.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme of FY011 Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 258625.5 Reaffirmed Ltd programme FY12 A1+ (including ST borrowing programme of Rs.2,500 crore)+B6111:B6145 Rural Electrification Corporation Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 300000* Reaffirmed Ltd programme FY13 A1+ (including ST borrowing programme of Rs.2,500 crore) *size of the market borrowing programme for FY13. S N Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.5 Assigned Spanco Nagpur Discom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB % 2415 Sriba Industries Ltd LT Bk facility - - Withdrawn Sudar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1132.2 Assigned Sylvanus Properties Ltd. NCD (NCD)* CARE A+ (SO) 1750 Reaffirmed *The NCD is backed by unconditional irrevocable corporate guaranteed from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) Tril Infopark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1750.00 crore) Valecha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 700 Revised from CARE A Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 4500 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 6000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)