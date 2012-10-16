Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 215.00 Cr.) Bhushan Steel Ltd Short-TL CARE A1 15000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac(Working CARE A1+ 42040 Reaffirmed Capital) Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Programme* Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Assigned Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non Fund Based ST CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Gvk Transportation Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 3000 Assigned Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1425 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd STD/CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Mukesh Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Mukesh Strips Ltd ST Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd STD CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Prompt Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Vandana Global Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1470 Revised from CARE A4 Zann Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5464.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 455.62 Cr. ) Bhushan Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 16920.4 Reaffirmed Bhushan Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A- 8100 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A 997..5 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS(Series I) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A/CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS(Series II) Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 196643.8 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD CARE A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CARE BBB- 1090.1 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency TL CARE BBB- 40.1 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 650 Reaffirmed Fund based BBB-/CARE A3 Gold Resorts & Hotels (Hyderabad) Bk facility CARE BBB- Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Gold Resorts & Hotels (Maharashtra) Bk facility CARE BBB- withdrawn Pvt Ltd Gvk Transportation Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 5600 Assigned India Infrastructure Finance LT Secured CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. Infrastructure Bonds India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured TBs* CARE AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Company Ltd. *These bonds carry unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the GoI. Intellectual Building Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 207.2 Assigned Ltd. Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 113 Assigned John Energy Ltd OCCRPS CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed John Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3770.4 Reaffirmed John Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1215 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Mash Agro Foods Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Assigned Mukesh Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Mukesh Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4813 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 18500 Reaffirmed A1+ Prompt Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 416.1 Assigned Saptasringi Steels Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 106.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond Issue CARE A- (SO) 5309 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Bond Issue CARE A- (SO) 691 Assigned Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Bond Issue CARE A- (SO) 10000 Assigned Ltd Tamilnadu Electricity Board bond issue (Series CARE A-(SO) 10000 Withdrawn - II) Tamilnadu Electricity Board bond issue (Series CARE A-(SO) 6000 Withdrawn -I) Thermal Powertech Corporation India ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55730 Reaffirmed Ltd. Vandana Global Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1243.7 Revised from CARE BB Vandana Global Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 350 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BB/ CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)