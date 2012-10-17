Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 620 Reaffirmed Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned J. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 440 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Mining Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 172.5 Assigned Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 620 Reaffirmed Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1700 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Revised from CARE BB- Goldfinch Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed J. K. Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15036.2 Reaffirmed Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Mining Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 137 Assigned Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4720 Revised from CARE BBB Navdurga Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.98) Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6791 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD- XV CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Corporation * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) vide GO Ms.No.113 Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department dated April 2, 2012. Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 938.5 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)