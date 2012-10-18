Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atc Tires Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Revised from CARE A3+ Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Assigned J. J. Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 109.4 Assigned Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A2 Mangal Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107 Assigned Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Withdrawn Ltd Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Assigned Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atc Tires Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5368.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 456.44 crore) Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75.7 Assigned Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 414.7 Reaffirmed Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Great Eastern Energy Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6912.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 456.90cr) J. J. Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.4 Assigned Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Proposed LT CARE AA (SO)* 11102.5 Assigned Bonds/NCD *The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) from Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL, Rated CARE AAA) to the extent of 28% of the outstanding principal amount of bonds. The rating is 'in principle' as it is subject to execution of guarantee documents by IIFCL and fulfillment of other conditions under the structure to the satisfaction of CARE Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 660 Revised from CARE A- Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 254.7 Revised from CARE A- Mahadev Ginning And Pressing Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Mangal Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 37.5 Assigned Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Orbit Artisans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Pnc Delhi Industrialinfra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1400 Assigned Power Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 61860 Reaffirmed Power Corporation Of India Ltd Secured Bonds CARE AAA 27986.2 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.2 Assigned Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 0.5 Assigned A4 Sipping Spirits Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.8 Assigned Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd. NCD (NCD) CARE AA 26000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.