Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.7 Assigned Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Dolphin Offshore Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1300 Revised from (India) Ltd CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.140.00 crore) Dolphin Offshore Enterprises CP CARE A4+ 250 Withdrawn (India) Ltd Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 885.2 Revised from CARE A1+ Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. CP/STD CARE A1 1500 Withdrawn Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62 Assigned Ltd Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Revised from CARE A2 Smita Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed South West Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5.2 Assigned Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 25 Assigned A4 Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Assigned Dolphin Offshore Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 975 Revised from (India) Ltd CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.103.50 crore) Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 58 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 50 Revised from BB+(SO)/CARE CARE A4+(SO) BBB(SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 3691.7 Revised from CARE A+ Gannon Dunkerley And Co. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 29060 Revised from CARE A1+ Revised from CARE A+ /CARE A1+ Jalnidhi Bitumen Specialties Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114 Assigned Ltd Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1980 Revised from CARE BBB+ Nsl Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series I CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Revised from Board CARE BBB+ (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series II CARE BBB (SO) 4999.3 Revised from Board CARE BBB+ (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series III CARE BBB (SO) 1500.3 Revised from Board CARE BBB+ (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series IV CARE BBB (SO) 7500 Revised from Board A,B, C CARE BBB+ (SO) Sempertrans Nirlon Pvt Ltd. FB Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 10 Reaffirmed A2+ Sempertrans Nirlon Pvt Ltd. Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 95 Reaffirmed A2+ Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned Smita Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Revised from CARE A- Stfcl Sansar Trust Sep 2012-III Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Stfcl Sansar Trust Sep 2012-III Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Stfcl Sansar Trust Sep 2012-III Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 68.7 Assigned Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.