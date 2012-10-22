Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy Electro-Technical CARE Grade 1 Assigned Officer Course (ETO) Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy Diploma in CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Nautical Science (DNS) Course Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy Post Graduate CARE Grade 1 Reaffirmed Diploma in Marine Engineering to Graduate Marine Engineers (GME) Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 130.11) Cesc Ltd ST debt* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (incl. commercial paper)* *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit. M.S. Distributors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Rasoya Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Venture Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Castings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225.6 Reaffirmed Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52500 Continues on credit watch (reduced from 5,479.39) Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 630.0) Credila Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility@ CARE A- (SO) 19310 Placed on Credit Watch @ backed by escrowing collection of Airport Development Fund (ADF) receipts at the Delhi International Airport Korba West Power Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21710 Reaffirmed M.S. Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 106.7 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 139.6 Revised from CARE C Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3+ Rasoya Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2541.3 Assigned Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1017 Revised from CARE B Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA 35349 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 24026 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual bonds CARE AA- 5260 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)