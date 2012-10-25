Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd. ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3 (SO) 60.1 Assigned @ Backed by corporate guarantee extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 42 Assigned Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60.5 Assigned Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26.5 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned Hn Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Assigned Prime Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.50 crore) Raymond Zambaiti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed Shree Girivar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1800 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Vailankanni Educational & LT Bk Fac CARE D 138.4 Revised from Charitable Trust CARE B+ Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 1030 Assigned @ Backed by corporate guarantee extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) Dbl Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Assigned @ Backed by corporate guarantee extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 980 Assigned Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 470 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4200 Assigned Dilip Buildcon Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 12000 Assigned /CARE A3 Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed Hn Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.2 Assigned Prime Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 96.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.18 crore) Raymond Zambaiti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11181.1 Reaffirmed Scion Exports Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223 Assigned Shree Girivar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19887.2 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)