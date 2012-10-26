Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dwarka Knitting Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9950 Revised from CARE A1 Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd. CP* CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A1 Himachal Futuristic Communications ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1100 Assigned Ltd. Idea Cellular Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 62075 Reaffirmed Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 1700 Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 485.5 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5310 Revised from CARE A1 Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A1 Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Relaxo Footwears Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Sequel Alloys & Wires Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 147.5 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co.Ltd. CP Issue - II CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co.Ltd. CP Issue - I CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Vnr Infrastructures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brotherhood Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 83.6 Assigned Dwarka Knitting Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5103.8 Revised from CARE A Hdfc Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 50000 Assigned Hemavathy Power & Light Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 832.8 Assigned Hexa International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Himachal Futuristic Communications LT Bk Fac CARE B 3055 Assigned Ltd. Idea Cellular Ltd. Non- Convertible CARE AA 10000 Assigned Debentures Idea Cellular Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 107269.1 Reaffirmed Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCDs(Series I CARE AA+ % 16500 to VII) Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ % 200 Interjewel Designs LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned /CARE A3 Keshav Forex & Travels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 514.6 Reaffirmed Lands End Properties Pvt. Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+(SO)% 4000 Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4410 Revised from CARE A+ M/S Godhani Impex. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263.3 Reaffirmed Pil Industries Ltd. proposed bond issue CARE BBB- 3500 Withdrawn Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 359.7 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd. Relaxo Footwears Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1767.4 Reaffirmed Saraansh Suitings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 149 Assigned Sequel Alloys & Wires Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.8 Assigned Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.8 Assigned Shanti Shirting Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Assigned Society Of Education For Life LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 103.5 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co.Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA 2250 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co.Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Assigned The Daughters Of Mary Immaculate LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200.4 Assigned And Collaborators Trust Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1355 Reaffirmed Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 2450 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 