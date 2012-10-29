Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhakti Extractions Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.6 Assigned Dev Rubber Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Reaffirmed Gujarat Containers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Intex Technologies (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Revised from CARE A3+ Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center And Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 130 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Ksl & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 620 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhakti Extractions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 271.4 Assigned Birla Surya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 13755 Revised from CARE BBB- Cygnus Equipments & Rentals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77 Assigned Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Dev Rubber Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Revised from CARE B Gujarat Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.8 Assigned Gvk Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11421.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.1,203.73 Cr) Intex Technologies (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 332.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2395.6 Revised from CARE B K- Lifestyle & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2269 Revised from CARE B Kovai Medical Center And Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2120.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Ksl & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 6652.4 Revised from CARE B Merlin Acropolis Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)@ 500 Initial @ backed by corporate guarantee provided by Merlin Projects Limites Merlin Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 229 Initial Milk Specialities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 460 Revised from CARE BBB- Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)