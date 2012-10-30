Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Krf Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Kwality Tubes & Capillaries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Reaffirmed Msm Steels Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.7 Assigned Infrastructure Roop Polymers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Viraj Profiles Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 33399.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Mobitech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT bond CARE AAA (SO) 26000 Assigned programme * In-principle * Backed by the proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India Goldstone Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2140 Assigned Gvk Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB 6587.6 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3037.5 Assigned Krf Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Assigned Kwality Tubes & Capillaries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2394.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.253.64 crore) Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd. LT fund based CARE BBB 840 Assigned working capital limit (CC)# # Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee with tenure of 3 years are sub limits to above facility Merchant Agri Mart India Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Msm Steels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 419.3 Assigned Quench Soft Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Based) Quench Soft Solutions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 250 Assigned (Fund Based) BBB-/CARE A3 Rohan Rajdeep Warora Rob LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237.5 Assigned Infrastructure Roop Polymers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5 Assigned S.S.Traders LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 70 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 295.4 Assigned Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.3 Assigned U.N. Automobiles Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Unity Infraprojects Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended /CARE A3+ Viraj Profiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5936.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)