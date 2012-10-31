Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Esaf Direct Assignment Mar 12 I Assignee Payouts CARE A2 (SO) - Withdrawn Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Jitf Esipl Cetp (Sitarganj) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE BBB- 100.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 11.88) Gail (India) Ltd. LT Bond issue CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd. LT/ST* Bk Fac CARE AAA 12500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ * The amount of rated Short-term Bank Facilities is maximum up to Rs.500 crore, within this amount Ganpati Global Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60.8 Assigned Jitf Esipl Cetp (Sitarganj) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 90.3 Reaffirmed Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BBB 1600 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd. proposed NCD CARE BBB- - Withdrawn /CARE A3 Mahindra Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Stand CARE BBB+* 756.2 Reaffirmed by LOC *Equivalent to Australian Dollar 13.75 mn (The same has enhanced from Australian Dollar 5.75 mn)/ (Enhanced from 27.53) Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- BG CARE BBB+ 130 Assigned Notandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Patwardhan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56.3 Reaffirmed Pinebridge India Short Term Fund Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Aig Short Term Fund) Scheme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)