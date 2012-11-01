Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anindita Trades And Investments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.2 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Placed on Credit Watch Cesc Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE A1+ 5000 Placed on Credit Watch *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the fund based limit Crimson Metal Engineering Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Dina Iron & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39.3 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Assigned Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Revised from CARE A4+ Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 2500 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Imp Powers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1550 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 115.00) Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 800 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned Seam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) @ 300 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anindita Trades And Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.7 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6150 Placed on Credit Watch Crimson Metal Engineering Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 145 Assigned Dina Iron & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 153.3 Assigned Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1000 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2414.7 Assigned Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1500 Assigned Go Airlines (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 4791.7 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Go Airlines (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1175 Reaffirmed Imp Powers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 971.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 84.68) Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Seam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 545.1 Assigned @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Sunil HiTech Engineers Ltd. Shree Satnam Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.1 Assigned Industries Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Sical Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2569.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.123.65 crore) Sical Logistics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 1000 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.66.30 crore) Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.5 Assigned Trishul Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 363.1 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 