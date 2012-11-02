Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Wire And Cable Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Jai Aravali Industries Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Methodex Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Reaffirmed P. B. Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Swd Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Wire And Cable Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 144.8 Reaffirmed Asian Wire And Cable Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4+ Glacier Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 110000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12145.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Ideal Institute Of Medical Science Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) Suspended Society Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD* CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed * Rs.105.00 crore outstanding as on March 31, 2012 Jai Aravali Industries Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended M.V.R Infrastructure And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE C % 2286.4 Pvt Ltd Methodex Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 121.4 Reaffirmed Neopro Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn P. B. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Puducherry Municipal Services Pvt Bk Fac CARE Suspended Ltd BBB-/CARE A3 Satish Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Swd Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77.5 Assigned Vishesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)