Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Hdpl Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2000 Assigned Jalpa Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Jupiter International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 430 Revised from CARE A3+ P. Patel Ship Breaking Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 580 Assigned Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 710 Assigned Pc Jeweller Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO - Assigned Grade 3 Rswm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore) S.V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned Sinhgad Technical Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE D 98.5 Revised from (non-fund based) CARE A3 Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 450 Revised from CARE A4 Tantia Constructions Ltd. STD including CP@ CARE A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 522.8 Assigned Ala Foodstuff (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 189.3 Assigned Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Balram Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Bharati Vidyapeeth Pune LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 926 Assigned Fernas Construction India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned Hdpl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 480 Revised from CARE BBB Malaxmi Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2484.1 Assigned Orissa Steel Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4071 Reaffirmed P. Patel Ship Breaking Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Parsvnath Estate Development Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Assigned Rswm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15824.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,151.89 crore) S.V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.4 Assigned Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 232.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 24.50cr) Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10586 Reaffirmed Sinhgad Technical Education Society LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 4893.4 Revised from CARE BBB Tantia Constructions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8950 Reaffirmed Tantia Constructions Ltd. Proposed LT CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Borrowing Varam Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Vedbhumi Builders & Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 269.5 Assigned Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended