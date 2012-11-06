Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Future Value Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac % CARE A1 11000 Reaffirmed Future Value Retail Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1258.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 145.70 Crore ) Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6250 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd CP @ CARE A1 900 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits Radico Khaitan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Assigned Scigenics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Trf Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1640 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100.0Crore) Trf Ltd. STD incl. CP@ CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits United Chloro Paraffins Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 182 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Zenith Birla (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1180 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Future Value Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac * % CARE A 26363.4 Reaffirmed * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of put option on Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. [PRIL, Rated CARE A (under credit watch) for long-term bank facilities] for stipulated period with the investors of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) upon completion of specified period Future Value Retail Ltd NCD * % CARE A 5000 Assigned Placed on Credit Watch * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of put option on Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd. [PRIL, Rated CARE A (under credit watch) for long-term bank facilities] for stipulated period with the investors of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) upon completion of specified period Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily CARE A(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 500 Assigned *The company has proposed to raise long-term non convertible debenture aggregating to Rs.50.00 crore for part payment of shortterm debt/commercial paper and for general corporate purposes. The proposed NCDs would have tenure of three years with single repayment at the end of third year from the date of allotment Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2018 Reaffirmed (reduced from 217.18 Crore ) Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 171 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4 Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 21392.5 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd LT NCD CARE A 2250 Reaffirmed Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A 2750 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9238 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.8 Assigned Scigenics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31.1 Assigned Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3281 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 220.0 Crore) Trf Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 16400 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (enhanced from 1,380.0 Crore) United Chloro Paraffins Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39.8 Assigned United Chloro Paraffins Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned /CARE A4+ Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Zenith Birla (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 624 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 