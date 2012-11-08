Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed BG Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed LOC C. M. Smith & Sons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 225 Reaffirmed Everonn Education Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 580 Revised from CARE A3 Nice Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.44 crore) Paramount Minerals And Chemicals LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 393.7 Reaffirmed Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Tlt Engineering India Pvt. Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed BG Tlt Engineering India Pvt. Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed LOC Universal Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 45 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO)@ 219.4 Reaffirmed @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated CARE AAA2 (long-term debt) / CARE AA+ (subordinated debt) / CARE PP-MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture). Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO)@ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated CARE AAA2 (long-term debt) / CARE AA+ (subordinated debt) / CARE PP-MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture). Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO)@ 400 Reaffirmed @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated CARE AAA2 (long-term debt) / CARE AA+ (subordinated debt) / CARE PP-MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture). Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO)@ 500 Reaffirmed @ The ratings are backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) rated CARE AAA2 (long-term debt) / CARE AA+ (subordinated debt) / CARE PP-MLD AAA (equity-linked debenture). C. M. Smith & Sons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 975 Revised from CARE B Everonn Education Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7302.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Everonn Education Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 220 /CARE A4 % Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO)* % 1000 *includes Non-fund based sub limit of Rs.90.40 crore Jharkhand Road Projects LT Loans CARE BBB- 2303.2 Reaffirmed Implementation Co Ltd Jharkhand Road Projects LT Loans CARE BBB- 2942.7 Reaffirmed Implementation Co Ltd Jharkhand Road Projects LT Loans CARE BBB- 5532.5 Reaffirmed Implementation Co Ltd Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.35 Crore) Nice Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6 crore) Paramount Minerals And Chemicals LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals And Chemicals LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 R.K. Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 140 Reaffirmed Ltd * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee (100%) from Radico Khaitan Ltd (rated CARE A+/A1) Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 604.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Radico Nv Distilleries Maharashtra LT Bk Fac** CARE BBB(SO) 626 Reaffirmed Ltd **Backed by Partial unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee (36%) from Radico Khaitan Ltd Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak LT Bk Fac FB CARE D 1309.8 Revised from Mandal CARE BB+ Sewri Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 49.5 Assigned Shalimar Thermocole Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.8 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 910 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.89 crore) Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.28.80 crore) Shri Parasnath Alloys Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.3 Assigned Suyash Chemicals & Fertilizers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 410.3 Assigned Ltd Timarpur Okhla Waste Management Co LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 1439.3 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Jindal ITF Limited. Previously, the rating reflected the standalone credit quality of TOW Tlt Engineering India Pvt. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Universal Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)