Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1650 Reaffirmed Bharati Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 Suspended Grading Elin Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 65 Reaffirmed Jaihind Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2710.3 Reaffirmed Param Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 345 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Shri Hanumant Refoils Incorporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 335 Assigned Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 553.8 Revised from CARE A4 Vaishnodevi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Senior CARE C 10987.3 Revised from Debt and Bk Fac) CARE BB Abhijeet Madc Nagpur Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Sub Debt) CARE C 613.8 Revised from CARE BB Aravali Transmission Service LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1269.5 Assigned Company Ltd Bharati Shipyard Ltd NCDs CARE B 900 Suspended Bharati Shipyard Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 67777 Suspended Elin Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 416.4 Reaffirmed Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 100 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Jaihind Infratech Projects Pvt. Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE B (SO) 175 Revised from Fac /CARE A4 (SO) CARE BB+ (SO) /CARE A4 (SO) Jaihind Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 6918 Revised from CARE BB+ Maru Transmission Service Co Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2011.5 Assigned Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 757.5 Assigned Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road LT Bk Fac(Senior CARE BBB 2658.4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Debt) (enhanced from Rs. 248.87 Crore) Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road LT Bk CARE BBB- 236.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. Fac(Subordinate Debt) (reduced from Rs. 25.00 Crore) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned Issue Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 168.8 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.4 Assigned Shri Hanumant Refoils Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 200.9 Assigned Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2732.3 Revised from CARE B Vaishnodevi Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 259.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.