Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 09, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Cheer Sagar Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.4 Assigned Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Withdrawn Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10800 Revised from CARE A1+ Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Revised from CARE A1+ *Carved out of fund based working capital Hindusthan National Glass & ST debt CARE A1 1750 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE A1+ Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 345 Reaffirmed Metro Shoes Ltd CP CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Osaka Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4+ Suspended Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.6 Reaffirmed Tapasheel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Assigned Vishwa Infrastructure & Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8300 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A2+ Vishwa Infrastructure & Services CP* -- Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd *carved out of working capital limits Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Pure Capital Foods Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Akash Oil & Cotton Factory LT Bk facility Suspended Bhushan Steel Ltd Proposed NCD-II CARE A+ 8000 Assigned Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Assigned Cheer Sagar Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4.9 Assigned Dharashiv Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 300 Placed on Based working Credit Watch capital limits) Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 1943 Reaffirmed Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 230 Reaffirmed Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11740 Reaffirmed Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Assigned Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac* 375 Withdrawn *The company has fully repaid these bank facilities and there is no amount is outstanding under the said facility, credit rating withdrawn with immediate effect. Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac* 700 Withdrawn *The company has fully repaid these bank facilities and there is no amount is outstanding under the said facility, credit rating withdrawn with immediate effect. Dish Tv India Ltd LT Bk Fac* 1010 Withdrawn *The company has fully repaid these bank facilities and there is no amount is outstanding under the said facility, credit rating withdrawn with immediate effect. Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12897 Revised from CARE AA- Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (outstanding) CARE A 4625 Revised from CARE AA- Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE AA- Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-I CARE A+ 250 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE AA+ Hindusthan National Glass & LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 21909 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE AA+ Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE A+ 2000 Revised from Industries Ltd (Tranche I & II) CARE AA+ Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE A+ 2000 Revised from Industries Ltd (Tranche III) - CARE AA+ Hindusthan National Glass & LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 6000 Revised from Industries Ltd /CARE A1 CARE AA+ / CARE A1+ Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 352.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.7 Assigned Nirwan Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 354.7 Assigned Osaka Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.3 Assigned Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended /CARE A4 R.S Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.4 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 9925 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Tapasheel Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Vishwa Infrastructure & Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2743.8 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2050 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 