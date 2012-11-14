Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ang Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 572.6 Revised from CARE A4 Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23 Reaffirmed Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Forace Polymers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned M/S. Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Assigned Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based)@ @ Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MIL, rated CARE A-/A2+). Marvel Dyers & Processors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 55.7 Reaffirmed Narola Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8 Assigned Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from CARE A2 Shriram Epc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20470 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. STD/ CP@ CARE A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed @ carved out of working capital limits Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. STD/ CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Umiya Cot Fibres ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinia Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1470 Reaffirmed Alfa Ica (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ang Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 706.9 Revised from CARE B Asset Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended Bharatkumar Indrasen Trading Pvt. Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended Ltd. Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 260.7 Revised from CARE BB- Reduced from Rs 32.43 Cr Claridge Energy Llp LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 80 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Oricon Enterprises Ltd. Forace Polymers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.8 Revised from CARE B+ Reduced from Rs 11.06 Cr Forace Polymers Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 625 Revised from CARE B+ /A4 Enhanced from Rs 50.50 Cr Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Assigned Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs Assigned Management Fund- Savings Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs Assigned Management Fund - Treasury Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs Assigned Income Fund - ST Plan Ifci Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned M/S. Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 117.1 Assigned M/S. Nalli Nkr Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107.6 Assigned M/S. Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 625.2 Assigned Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Based) Man Infraconstruction Ltd Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE A- /A2+ 2500* Reaffirmed Based) *includes Short-term Non-fund Based Facilities of Rs.23 crore as sub-limit. Maruti Fertochem Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 310 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Reduced from Rs 67 Cr Marvel Dyers & Processors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 181.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 17.41 Cr Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Narola Gems Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB 1050 Assigned Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 211.8 Assigned Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 154.6 Assigned Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shrinath Shikshan Prasarak Mandal LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 146 Revised from CARE BB- Shriram Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7936.1 Assigned Shriram Epc Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 750 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 18000 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. NCD CARE AA 750 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Proposed LT CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed borrowing (including NCDs) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA /A1+ 85000 Reaffirmed South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1236.8 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Mezzanine Capital CARE -- 131.7 Withdrawn Suraj Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.5 Assigned Umiya Cot Fibres LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.6 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Videocon Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE -- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 