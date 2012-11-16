Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1 300 Revised from CARE A1+ *Carved out of sanctioned working-capital limits Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd CP/ST NCD CARE A1 withdrawn Anu Tufts International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82 Reaffirmed Arani Agro Oil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Reaffirmed Mukesh Udyog Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ncml Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6500 Reaffirmed Nm Industries Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 (SO) 850 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 920 Reaffirmed Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Reaffirmed Ltd. Upper India Steel Manufacturing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 255 Revised from Engineering Co Ltd CARE A3 (reduced from Rs. 35.5 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 442.7 Reaffirmed Arl Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 140 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 Bhandary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 215.3 Assigned Bharat Business Channel Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Eon Hinjewadi Infrastructure Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 366.9 Assigned Ltd. Gvk Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4250 Assigned Gvk Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A2 Kail Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Kannammal Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.3 Assigned Lucky Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Mukesh Udyog Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 833.2 Assigned Mukesh Udyog Ltd. LT/ST Fac CARE BB/CARE 160 Assigned A4 N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Ncml Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 552.4 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.6 Reaffirmed Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.9 Assigned Singh Casuals P Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB 55 Revised from CARE BB- Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146.7 Revised from Ltd. CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.17.70 Cr) Techno Electronics Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Trend Electronics Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Upper India Steel Manufacturing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Revised from Engineering Co Ltd CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 60.0 Cr) Vishal Papertech (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)