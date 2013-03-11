Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A3 Chhaparia Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Concast Bengal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1281 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 78.1CR) Deepak Fertilisers And CPs CARE A1+ % 2000 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Euro Jewels ST Bk facility CARE A4 - Suspended Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from Rs.5.50 crore) Himalayan Polymer Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore) Invent Bio Med Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd. Non-fund Based ST CARE A3 2574.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (Enhanced from Rs.200 cr.) K. Sevantilal And Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1591 Reaffirmed Kpc Medical College & Hospital ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed M/S. L. B. Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3785 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 945 CR) Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ - Suspended Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed S. K. Trexim Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Sevantilal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 121 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15CR) Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1660 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 152cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1422.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd (Bipl) NCDs (NCD) CARE D 910 Revised from CARE C Chhaparia Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 317.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Concast Bengal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3319 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 281.9CR) Deepak Fertilisers And NCD CARE AA % 5500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE C 154.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.12.64 crore) Himalayan Polymer Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 179.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.76 crore) Holy Faith International Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *on account of surrender of limits Holy Faith International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BBB Invent Bio Med Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A (SO) 3500* Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (rated CARE A/A1) Jaypee Sports International Ltd. FB LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10568 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd. Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jaypee Sports International Ltd. LT Instruments CARE BBB-* 1000 Assigned (Compulsorily Convertible Debentures) *CCDs rank subordinate to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations K. Sevantilal And Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the long-term rating assigned to the rated Rupee term loan of KAEPL as they have been fully repaid and there is no amount outstanding against the same. Kpc Medical College & Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1273 Reaffirmed Ksk Water Infrastructure P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5070 Reaffirmed Leisure Wear Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 85.1 Revised from CARE BB- Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned M/S. L. B. Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 452.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.71 crore) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 500 Assigned Debt (Series III) Manba Finance Ltd. FB Bk Fac (CC, TL) CARE BBB 171.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs. 17. 48 crore) Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12065 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 360CR) Orbit Infrastructure Industries Bk Fac CARE B- / - Withdrawn CARE A4 PPN Power Generating Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5206.2 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from Rs.556.25 crore) PPN Power Generating Company Pvt LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3990 Revised from A1 CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Rajshree Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 177 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.83CR) Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.8 Reaffirmed S. K. Trexim Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.9 Assigned Sevantilal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Sr Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 383.8 Assigned Subhash Kabini Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 785 Revised from CARE BB+ Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (FB) CARE BBB+ 3600 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Non-fund CARE BBB+ 187 Reaffirmed Based) /CARE A2 Tng Retail (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6868.3 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5894.2 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE D 3000 Reaffirmed (various issues) Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.1 Assigned Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 4 Assigned Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 96.6 Reaffirmed Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 190 Reaffirmed Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 837 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 76.70CR) Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1090.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.11cr) Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Fac (Non FB)* CARE AA- (SO) 1609.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 170.93CR)/ * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Welspun Corp Ltd (rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+) for the aforesaid bank facilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.