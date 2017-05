Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Anil Bioplus Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Arihant Gems & Jewelleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed ASR Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Reaffirmed ASR Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd. ST Bk facility CARE A3+ 700 Assigned Bengal Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging & Infrastructure LtdST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4 295 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 30 Revised from CARE A3 Integrated Cleanroom Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 82 Revised from Ltd CARE A2 Kunstocom (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Revised from CARE A3+ Manidhari Gums & Chemicals ST Bk facility CARE A4 190 Assigned Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A3(SO)* 75 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l. P.P Jewellers Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1910 Reaffirmed P.P Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2305 Reaffirmed P.P. Jewellers (Delhi) ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Reaffirmed P.P. Jewellers (Delhi) ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)* 400 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by PP Jewellers Export (PPJE) (rated CARE A2) Radiant Bar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Ravi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed RVR Marine Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 770 Reaffirmed Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 552 Reaffirmed Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3 100 Assigned Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 25320 Reaffirmed Tempsens Instruments (India)Pvt Ltd ST Bk facility CARE A3 135 Reaffirmed The Handicrafts And Handlooms ST Bk Fac CARE A3 830 Reaffirmed Export Corporation Of India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Anil Bioplus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1038.3 Assigned Arihant Gems & Jewelleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed ASR Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed ASR Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 143.8 Assigned Baba Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 77 Assigned Babu Mohan Lal Arya Smarak LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 108.3 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Bengal Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 540 Reaffirmed Bengal Tools Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Bhavani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 3.9 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4 Core Education & Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (reduced from 12.50 CR) Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6964 Revised from CARE A- Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from CARE A- Core Education & Technologies Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from Bk Fac /CARE A3+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 221.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.60 CR ) Dharti Dredging & Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 520 Revised from CARE B Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 154.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) (reduced from 15.63 CR) IL&FS Energy Development Company LT Fund Based Bk CARE A- 1929.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac - TL Integrated Cleanroom Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 224.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Integrated Cleanroom Technologies LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from Ltd /CARE A2+ CARE BBB/CARE A2 Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14682.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 141.92) Kunstocom (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175.1 Reaffirmed Mahakaleshwar Knowledge LT Bk Fac CARE B 2450 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Maithan Ceramic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 295.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Maithan Ceramic Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BBB 180 Revised from Bk Fac /CARE A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Manidhari Gums & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15.8 Assigned Mayur Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 122.5 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l. Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB (FD) 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.00 CR) Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 P.P Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed R.K. Ice & Cold Storage LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Radiant Bar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.33 CR) Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ratna Surimi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.2 Reaffirmed Ratna Surimi LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Ravi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 4.16 CR) RSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed RSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 RVR Marine Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE BB S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits CARE BBB- 970 Reaffirmed S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits CARE BBB- 970 Reaffirmed Samraddhi Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.5 Assigned Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 194.6 Reaffirmed SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 436.3 Revised from CARE BB Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Surya Cons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 780 Reaffirmed Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 376 Reaffirmed Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 314 Reaffirmed Tarsons Products Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7150 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 4900 Reaffirmed Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 239.7 Reaffirmed The Handicrafts And Handlooms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Export Corporation Of India Ltd Thiruvananthapuram Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1635.6 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vijay Steel Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B + 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from CARE BB Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE D 150 Revised from Bk Fac CARE BB / CARE A4 (reduced from 14 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)