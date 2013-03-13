Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.485 crore) Bcl Industries And Infrastructures ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ltd Cipla Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17235 Reaffirmed Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed D.P.K. Electrosales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE A4 Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 485.6 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 51.00cr) G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.5cr) Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac(Proposed) CARE A4(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed In principle Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11050 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 1080.00cr) Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd CP* CARE A4 1000 Revised from CARE A1 *carved out of fund based working capital Hawa Vales (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.7.07 crore] Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) P.P Jewels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2 (SO) 400 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by PP Jewellers Pvt. Ltd (PPJPL) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme FY13 Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed Prescient Color Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Rajdhani Crafts ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Rapier Machinery Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Company (India) Pvt. Ltd. Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Sare Saamag Realty Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3* 150 Assigned *Reclassification of facilities from long-term to short-term Techno Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Topworth Pipes & Tubes Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4486.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.750 crore) Ananda Offset Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 230 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 31.0cr) Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2184 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.199.21 crore) Bcl Industries And Infrastructures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 488.9 Assigned Ltd Bengal India Global Infrastructure Bk Fac - Suspended Ltd Chanakya Foods And Beverages LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers LtdSTD/ CP* - Withdrawn * withdrawn with immediate effect as there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 712.5 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 723.8 Reaffirmed City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series I City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series II D.P.K. Electrosales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE BB+ Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 682.6 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 711 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 64.45cr) G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00cr) Gauri Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Go Airlines (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 4791.7 Reaffirmed Go Airlines (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1175 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12140.8 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 1289.70cr) Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (outstanding) CARE BB 4375 Revised from CARE A Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE A Gvk Projects & Technical Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3100 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 285cr) Gvk Projects & Technical Services LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1150 Revised from Ltd A3+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 (reduced from 140cr) Hawa Vales (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.5 Reaffirmed Honey Taste Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Hussain Sheth Ispat (Ship Breaking) Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4 Jabamayee Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned K.P. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9500 Reaffirmed Kaveri Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 211.4 Revised from CARE BBB Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 72.5 Revised from BBB-/CARE A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 684.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 64.54 crore) Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 32630 Assigned BBB-/CARE A3 Mg Dairy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.3 Assigned Minerva Poultry Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.5 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed Programme FY13* (enhanced from 15,000cr) *for the balance period of 2012-13 Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195.2 Reaffirmed Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB- 1916.7 Assigned Prescient Color Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168.2 Assigned Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5427.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.333.17 crore) Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3+ Rapier Machinery Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 768.7 Reaffirmed Company (India) Pvt. Ltd. Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 476 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.49.13 crore) Roundwell Steel Corporation LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 68 Reaffirmed Roundwell Steel Corporation LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 68 Reaffirmed Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 230.5 Revised from CARE BB Shahlon Industries Pvt Ltd TL - withdrawn Shahlon Industries Pvt Ltd CC - withdrawn Shahlon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC - Withdrawn State Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 142049.9 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 160164 Reaffirmed State Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 21650 Reaffirmed Techno Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Topworth Pipes & Tubes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3263.4 Revised from CARE B- Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)