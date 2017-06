Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4400 Revised from CARE A4 Backbone Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 900 Reaffirmed Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Revised from CARE D Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 877.7 Reaffirmed and removed from Credit Watch Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Pacific Academy Of Higher Education ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Reaffirmed And Research Society Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from CARE A4 Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Revised from CARE A3 R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 38 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3950 Reaffirmed R.P. Infosystems Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)* CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE A4 Sambhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 101.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Sicom Investments And Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn* *Due to conversion of short term facilities to long term Spy Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Upgraded from CARE D Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Revised from CARE BB Ambica Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Amit Mines Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended /CARE A4 Backbone Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 199.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Mahaveer Education LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1478.7 Assigned Foundation Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2900 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 1500 Assigned issue (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Champalal Motilal Steel Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee given by South India Corporation Limited (SICL) Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 1880 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) *Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corporation Ltd Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) *Backed by letter of comfort from South India Corporation Limited Dr. Jain Video On Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 534 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.01 CR) Eastern Exports Bk Fac - - Notice of Withdrawal Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 262.2 Revised from CARE D Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 158.2 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Jaypee Infra Ventures Bk facility (TL) - - Withdrawn Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1661.1 Reaffirmed and removed from Credit Watch Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Assigned Pacific Academy Of Higher Education LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 370.9 Reaffirmed And Research Society Pheonix Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB- R. P. Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- (SO) 342 Revised from CARE BB (SO) R.P. Infosystems Ltd Proposed NCD CARE B- 1000 Revised from CARE BB R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 5000 Revised from CARE BB R.P. Infosystems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 50 Revised from A4 BB/CARE A4 Rd Forge (Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 215 Assigned Ltd) Rd Forge (Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Assigned Ltd) A4 Sambhav Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Savion Ceramic Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended /CARE A4 Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Shakun Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Sicom Investments And Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB* 1000 Revised from CARE A-(SO) *Rating has been assigned to SIFL without taking into account the Letter of Comfort from its parent SICOM Ltd. because the letter of comfort does not provide any credit enhancement South India Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1350 Reaffirmed South India Corporation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1229 Reaffirmed A2+ (reduced from 162.90CR) Spy Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2174.4 Upgraded from CARE D Suraj Depot LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 935.4 Revised from CARE BBB- * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (CARE A-/CARE A2+) Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1772.5 Reaffirmed The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1397.2 Assigned Ltd Wasan Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)