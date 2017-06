Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 720 Revised from CARE A1+ (Enhanced from 42.00) Abp Pvt Ltd STD / CP* CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A1+ * By earmarking fund-based working capital limits Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45 crore) Cox & Kings Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75 crore) Hari Construction And Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed J. J. Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Jmt Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 540 Revised from CARE A3 Kadevi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1004.8 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 108.49 CR) Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 18.3 # (enhanced from 1.60 CR) Pallishree Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 1 Crore Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Trv Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200.2 Assigned Umiya Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Reaffirmed Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3604.4 Revised from CARE A+ (Reduced from 432.60 CR) Abp Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2300 Revised from A1 CARE A+ / CARE A1+ (Enhanced from 180.00 CR) Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.04 CR) Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier-II Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier-II Bonds CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 19117 Reaffirmed Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 475 CR) Chettinad International Coal (A) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 200 Reaffirmed Terminal Pvt Ltd A-(SO)/CARE A2+(SO) (A) Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corporation Ltd Chettinad International Coal (B) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 300 Revised from Terminal Pvt Ltd A-(SO)/CARE CARE A2+(SO) BBB(SO)/ CARE A3(SO) (B)Backed bycorporate guarantee from South India Corporation Ltd Cox & Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2654.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.75 crore) Hari Construction And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 366 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 33.4 CR) J. J. Sea Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Jmt Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1280.6 Reaffirmed Kadevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1206.9 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 118.75 CR) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Assigned Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1325 Assigned /CARE A3 Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BBB(SO) 70 Assigned Term Loan 1 is backed by first charge on escrow of the entire toll receipts from Aundha - Basmat (A-B) Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) road project Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BBB(SO) 300 Assigned Term Loan 2 is backed by first charge on escrow of the entire toll receipts from Hadgaon - Nanded (H-N) BOT road project Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE BBB(SO) 580 Assigned Term Loan 3 is backed by first charge on escrow of the entire toll receipts from Chalisgaon Bypass (C-B) BOT road project. Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 4) CARE BBB(SO) 1150 Assigned Term Loan 4 is backed by first charge on escrow of the entire toll receipts from Jalna- Watur (J-W) BOT road project Keshranand Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.4 Reaffirmed Factory Pvt Ltd Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.7 Reaffirmed Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 584.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 52.43 crore) Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1282.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 135.49 CR) Noida Software Technology Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 406.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from Rs. 16.61 crore) Noida Software Technology Park Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 107.5 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 5.75 crore) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1250 # (enhanced from 80.9 CR) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1000 # (enhanced from 205.9 CR) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 2200 # (enhanced from 123.4 CR) Oriental Nagpur Bypass Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10136.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 8000 Reaffirmed Ltd A1 Pallishree Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 224 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 10.50 Crore Rare Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 320.75 crore) Remi Metals Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2450.2 Reaffirmed Remi Metals Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1676.1 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 715 Reaffirmed The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250.5 Assigned Umiya Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 613.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced by Rs.8 crore) Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)