Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambuja Intermediates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed
Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed
Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 633.2 Reaffirmed
Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1400 Reaffirmed
Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 % 5730
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed
# Reduction on account of withdrawal of rating assigned to the proposed term loan which was not
availed by the company(reduced from Rs.8 crore)
Samson Maritime Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFBL) CARE A1 295 Assigned
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 850 Revised from
CARE A2
(reduced from 95.00cr)
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 291.2 Revised from
CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs. 13.45 crore)
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Enterprises LT Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended
Ambuja Intermediates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180.1 Reaffirmed
Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 207.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10.57cr)
Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3036.3 Reaffirmed
Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 4500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 275.00cr)
Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Commtrade Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B 139.2 Assigned
Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 448.4 Revised from
CARE B
Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL ) CARE BBB+ 105 Assigned
Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB CARE BBB+ 40 Assigned
Working capital)
Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE A- (SO) 378.4 Assigned
$The rating is based on partial credit enhancement in the form of SBLC/BG to the tune of Euro
3.5 million for 14 years from HSBC France, to the lenders of Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd for
timely servicing of the above rated facilities.
Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE A- (SO) 1170 Assigned
$ The rating is based on partial credit enhancement in the form of SBLC/BG to the tune of Euro
3.5 million for 14 years from HSBC France, to the lenders of Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd for
timely servicing of the above rated facilities.
Goodspot Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D Suspended
Gopal Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 6.51cr)
Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 934.4 Reaffirmed
Indian Renewable Energy Development Proposed Issue of CARE AAA(SO) 10000 Assigned
Agency Ltd LT taxable /tax
free , secured , redeemable , non convertible bonds
Indiasign Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 157.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 24.38 crore)
Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And External CARE AA- (SO) 5382 Assigned
Processing Company Pvt Ltd Commercial
Borrowing*
* Equivalent to USD 100 million (Conversion rate of Rs.53.82 as on February 13, 2013)
Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4409.1 Under Credit
watch
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 12400 Revised from
A2+ CARE BBB+/
CARE A2
Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 440.7 Withdrawn
Corporation
Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 212.1 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.5 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 643 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 349.4 Reaffirmed
Mds Air Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 93.1 Assigned
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128.2 Assigned
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 110 Assigned
A4
Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 938.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 74.87cr)
Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 3215.9 Assigned
Samson Maritime Ltd LT Fac (Fund Based CARE A+ 405 Assigned
Working Capital)
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 883.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8 Revised from
A2+ CARE
BBB+/CARE A2
(enhanced from 80.00cr)
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 161 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from Rs.13.68 crore)
Tapi Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 293.7 Withdrawn
Corporation
Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 585.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 48.89cr)
