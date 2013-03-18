Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Intermediates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Fenoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 633.2 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1400 Reaffirmed Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 % 5730 Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed # Reduction on account of withdrawal of rating assigned to the proposed term loan which was not availed by the company(reduced from Rs.8 crore) Samson Maritime Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFBL) CARE A1 295 Assigned Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 850 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 95.00cr) Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 291.2 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 13.45 crore) Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Enterprises LT Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended Ambuja Intermediates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180.1 Reaffirmed Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 207.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.57cr) Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3036.3 Reaffirmed Arkay Energy (Rameswarm) Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 275.00cr) Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Commtrade Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B 139.2 Assigned Fenoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 448.4 Revised from CARE B Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL ) CARE BBB+ 105 Assigned Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB CARE BBB+ 40 Assigned Working capital) Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE A- (SO) 378.4 Assigned $The rating is based on partial credit enhancement in the form of SBLC/BG to the tune of Euro 3.5 million for 14 years from HSBC France, to the lenders of Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd for timely servicing of the above rated facilities. Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE A- (SO) 1170 Assigned $ The rating is based on partial credit enhancement in the form of SBLC/BG to the tune of Euro 3.5 million for 14 years from HSBC France, to the lenders of Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd for timely servicing of the above rated facilities. Goodspot Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Gopal Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.51cr) Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 934.4 Reaffirmed Indian Renewable Energy Development Proposed Issue of CARE AAA(SO) 10000 Assigned Agency Ltd LT taxable /tax free , secured , redeemable , non convertible bonds Indiasign Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 157.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 24.38 crore) Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And External CARE AA- (SO) 5382 Assigned Processing Company Pvt Ltd Commercial Borrowing* * Equivalent to USD 100 million (Conversion rate of Rs.53.82 as on February 13, 2013) Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4409.1 Under Credit watch Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 12400 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) 440.7 Withdrawn Corporation Konkan Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 212.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.5 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 643 Assigned Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 349.4 Reaffirmed Mds Air Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 93.1 Assigned Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128.2 Assigned Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 110 Assigned A4 Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 938.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 74.87cr) Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 3215.9 Assigned Samson Maritime Ltd LT Fac (Fund Based CARE A+ 405 Assigned Working Capital) Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 883.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 (enhanced from 80.00cr) Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 161 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.13.68 crore) Tapi Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series VI CARE BBB+(SO) 293.7 Withdrawn Corporation Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 585.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 48.89cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.