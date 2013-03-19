Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Enterprise ST Bk Facility CARE A4 15 Revised from CARE A4+ Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Bundy India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Assigned Essel Propack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1010 withdrawn (enhanced from Rs.70.00 crore) Inducto Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1500 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 683.9 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.60.91 crore) K.M. School Of Marine Engineering Four year B.Tech CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Marine Engineering Course Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Patel Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1950 Revised from CARE A1+ Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Assigned Regent Granito India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.10 crore*) *SLC facility of Rs.2 crore was reclassified as short term from long term Sare Jubilee Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3* 150 Assigned *Reclassification of facilities from long-term to short-term Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 480 Reaffirmed Softel Overseas Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned St Bank Facilities Of Tharaj ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned Castings Pvt. Ltd. Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed Zenplas Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Enterprise LT Bk Facility CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB+ Abis Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1280.6 Suspended Accord Communication Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended /CARE A4+ Aes Saurashtra Windfarms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 352.6 Reaffirmed Agrawal Raka Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.9 Assigned Bellona Estate Developers Ltd NCDs CARE A (SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Bholaram Education Society Bk facility CARE BB- - Suspended Bundy India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Assigned Corrtech International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Corrtech Trenchless Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) - Suspended / A4 (SO) Elegant Overseas Bk Fac - - Suspended Elize International Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 - Suspended Essel Propack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4295.9 withdrawn enhanced from Rs.337.67 crore Essel Propack Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 690 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Girdhar Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Globe Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Inducto Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB- 400 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2753.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.67.60 crore) Jyoti Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 6005.4 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.419.96 crore) Kumar Urban Development Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Revised from CARE BB+ Kumar Urban Development Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 490 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ Reaffirmed Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Michigan Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1712.6 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3050 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.205 crore) Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Revised from CARE BB Patel Engineering Ltd ^CP (CP) issue /ST - - Withdrawn Debt (STD) ^rating withdrawn as there is no outstanding against the rated facilities Patel Engineering Ltd ^CP/STD (carved - - Withdrawn out of working capital limits) ^rating withdrawn as there is no outstanding against the rated facilities Patel Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10100 Revised from CARE A+ Patel Engineering Ltd NCDs CARE A 5750 Revised from CARE A+ Patel Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 46650 Revised from A1 CARE A+/CARE A1+ Patel Realty India Ltd LT Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *rating withdrawn as there is no outstanding against the rated facilities Pava Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 23 Assigned Regent Granito India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 433.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.45.88 crore*) *SLC facility of Rs.2 crore was reclassified as short term from long term Satyadeeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 161.4 Assigned Shashin Construction Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 170 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Dalia Education Foundation Bk facility - - Suspended Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Shri Guru Gorakh Nath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 307.9 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.7 Reaffirmed Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3431.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 364.11) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE 120 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A3+ Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE C 252.7 Reaffirmed Ltd St Bank Facilities Of Tharaj LT Bk Fac CARE BB 258.5 Reaffirmed Castings Pvt. Ltd. Sterling Sez And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9446.2 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Aluminium Co. (P) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Terra Land Developers Ltd NCDs CARE A (SO) 3000 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Tulsyan Nec Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4+ Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Visa Resources India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 166.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Enterprise LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 2527.9 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (reduced from Rs.313 crore) Zenplas Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 