Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Asian Retail Lighting Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Axis Software Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 288 Reaffirmed Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Benara Autos Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilties CARE A4 29 Assigned Deven Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Reaffirmed Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Assigned Engineers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,290 crore) Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Etco Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A4+ 90 Assigned Housing Development And ST NCD CARE D 2000 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE A3+ (issued Rs.50 crore) Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 1630 K.C. Fixtures ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Marck Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE D Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pradip Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 191 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from Rs.324.50 crore) Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE D 400 Revised from CARE A4 Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.95 crore) Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Sunface Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 48 Assigned Agr Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.5 Reaffirmed Asian Retail Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Axis Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 325.5 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs.2.35 crore) Balaji Industrial Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 814 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs.2.70 crore) Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 390 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 287.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.25 crore) Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.6 Revised from Ltd CARE B (reduced from Rs.14.47 crore) Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 660 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE B / CARE A4 Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (Secured CARE BBB+ 1612.5 Reaffirmed TL) (enhanced from 148.47 CR) Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac-FBL CARE BBB+ 4987.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 274.75 CR) Benara Autos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 84 Reaffirmed Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 233.3 Assigned Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 25 Assigned Charosa Wineries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B+ 1000 Assigned Deven Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.2 Reaffirmed Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.7 Assigned Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 500 Assigned @Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.652 crore Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 6020 Assigned /CARE A3+(SO) @Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.652 crore Engineers India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 16300 Reaffirmed A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.1,260 crore) Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120.9 Reaffirmed Etco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB- 69.7 Assigned Etco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-WC CARE BB- 450 Assigned Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series V CARE BBB+(SO) - Withdrawn Development Corporation (option C) Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 170.4 Reaffirmed Development Corporation VI (option C) Housing Development And NCD I CARE D 2278.7 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE BBB+ Housing Development And NCD II CARE D 16675 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd CARE BBB+ Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ % 874.3 Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 350 A4 % JLD Yavatmal Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ % 220.3 K.C. Fixtures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 129 Reaffirmed Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Marck Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 650 Revised from CARE D (reduced by Rs.7.86 crore) Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.3 Reaffirmed N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Padam Shree Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Pradip Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5431.3 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from Rs.322.29 crore) Pradip Overseas Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5340 Revised from CARE C / CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.323.25 crore) Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(Is) - Reaffirmed Radheshyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raj Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned S.K. Metal Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.6 Reaffirmed S.S Nath & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Sahyog Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE B 150 Revised from CARE B+ #CARE has withdrawn the short-term rating assigned to the demand loan of Rs.6.00 crore as they have been fully repaid and there is no amount outstanding against the same Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE D 188 Revised from CARE C Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac-FBWC CARE D 560 Revised from CARE C Shantha Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 325 Revised from CARE BB Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shri Nataraj Ceramic & Chemical LT Bk Fac CARE A- 296.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shri Nataraj Ceramic & Chemical Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 270 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd A2+ Shri Vyankteshwara Metalliks LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.3 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 211 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 7 Assigned A4+ Sumedha Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Sunface Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.21 CR) Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 402.6 Assigned Surat Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2127.6 Revised from CARE BB Surat Metallics Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.9 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 The Umrao Institute Of Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 856.3 Reaffirmed Science And Research The Umrao Institute Of Medical Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Reaffirmed Science And Research /CARE A4 Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 882.2 Reaffirmed Corporation VII'01 (option C) Vidarbha Irrigation Development LT Bonds, Series CARE BBB+(SO) 21.2 Reaffirmed Corporation VIII'03 (option C) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.