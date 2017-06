Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac $ CARE A4 (SO) 10 Assigned $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of both Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd (EBPL) and Transways Exim Pvt Ltd (TEPL), for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities and this is not the stand alone rating of Alpha Malts Pvt. Ltd. Andhra Bank CD Programme Limit CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Bhilai Scan & Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 60 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Suspended Concept Clothing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned GD Goenka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 82.5 Reaffirmed GS Radiators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE C 184.1 Reaffirmed Indianagratings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.00cr) J.M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 670 Assigned Bk Fac - LOC / BG Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30cr) Mayuresh Protenz ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 131cr) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd STD/CP/NCD CARE A1+ Withdrawn Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 470 Assigned R.B.Knit Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 110 Reaffirmed Shah Time And Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 749.2 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs. 54.92 crore) The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 613 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac $ CARE BB (SO) 150 Assigned $ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of both Essencia Beverages Pvt. Ltd (EBPL) and Transways Exim Pvt Ltd (TEPL), for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities and this is not the stand alone rating of Alpha Malts Pvt. Ltd. Andhra Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AA 5000 Revised from CARE AA+ Andhra Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 18000 Revised from CARE AAA Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd Bk Facility CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Ankit Gems Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Bhilai Scan & Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 336.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.34.13 crore) Bsr Super Speciality Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 301 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.18.41 crore) Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2445 Suspended Concept Clothing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.1 Assigned Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1068 Reaffirmed Gammon India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 13000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Gammon India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 104000 Revised from A4 CARE BBB+ /CARE A3+ Ganga Nagar Commodity Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Gd Goenka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1800.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 225.55) Hardayal Milk Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Indianagratings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 601.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 67.47cr) J J Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed J.M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB- 210 Assigned Fac - CC Jindal Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned K.J. Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Reaffirmed Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 97cr) Max Tech Oil And Gas Services Pvt Bk Fac - Suspended Ltd Mayuresh Protenz Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 312.3 Reaffirmed Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (secured CARE BB- 1551.1 Reaffirmed TL) Nandi Irrigation Systems Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Neoteric Infomatique Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 660 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 53.50cr) Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2350 Revised from CARE A Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136 Assigned Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Assigned Pgh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Assigned Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics Bk Fac CARE Suspended Pvt. Ltd BBB-/CARE A3 R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37.2 Assigned R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Assigned A4+ R.B.Knit Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 49.2 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Redphoenix Consultancy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.43cr) Revocane Foods (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 81 Revised from CARE B+ Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik NyasLT Bk Fac CARE B 620 Assigned Sharp Realtors LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 429.8 Withdrawn Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.72 crore) Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1118.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from Rs.56.39 crore) The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7151 Reaffirmed The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Times Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Reaffirmed Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 143.3 Reaffirmed Vishal Papertech (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.5 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 29 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)