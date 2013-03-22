Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Welding Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Arcvac Forgecast Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 2300 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) (enhanced from Rs.89cr) Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Reaffirmed Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 2050 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.200cr) Gitanjali Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 26450 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 1,771.00cr) Greatweld Steel Grating Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16cr) Gujarat Energy Transmission ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10386.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 26889.5 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 94.1 Reaffirmed Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10255 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (STD) (enhanced from Rs.700 crore) Laxcon Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Assigned Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd Proposed ST debt CARE A1+ 500 Assigned (including CP) Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Mmtc Gitanjali Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 300 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Srmb Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65cr) The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.9 Revised from CARE A4+ Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 585 Reaffirmed Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Lda Bulk Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 370 Reaffirmed Abg Lda Bulk Handling Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac 20 CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Abhijeet Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB - Suspended /CARE A3+ Ador Welding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 325 Reaffirmed Anand Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended Arcvac Forgecast Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1072 Revised from CARE BB Asmi Jewellery India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 4000 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A2+(SO) Bindlas Duplex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 376.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.83 crore) Brightest Circle Jewellery Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 1950 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A2+(SO) Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike LT Bk Fac-TL CARE D 34930 Retained Corporate Ispat Alloys Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 - Suspended Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 4402.5 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 875 Reaffirmed A1 Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45700 Reaffirmed Essar Power Orissa Ltd LT Bk Loan facility CARE BBB - 5123 Reaffirmed Fabworth Promoters Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Friends & Friends Shipping Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Gati Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2170 Reaffirmed Gili India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 3750 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A2+(SO) Gitanjali Brands Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 4500 Revised from /CARE A2 (SO) CARE A(SO)/ CARE A2+(SO) (enhanced from Rs.350cr) Gitanjali Exports Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 8300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.575cr) Gitanjali Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 31881.1 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 2,392.11cr) Gitanjali Gems Ltd NCD CARE A- 1093.7 Revised from CARE A Greatweld Steel Grating Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.55cr) Gujarat Energy Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE A 73314.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat Energy Transmission LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 4720 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd A1 Gujarat State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 43851.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Gujarat State Electricity LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 6280 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. A1 Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1826.4 Reaffirmed Haldia Bulk Terminals Pvt Ltd (Hbtl)Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1142.2 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 (SO) Hues India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 2000 Assigned Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned (SO) /CARE A3 (SO) Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1330 Assigned Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 95.1 Assigned (SO) /CARE A3 (SO) Kamineni Steel And Power India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9655.2 Assigned Ltd Kandla Export Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 146.5 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs. 6.45 crore) Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.1 Revised from CARE BB Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 486.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.50 crore) Laxcon Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk CARE 800 Reaffirmed Fac BBB-/CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.70 crore) Madhav Vasistha Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 3473 Reaffirmed Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 900 Reaffirmed A1 Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1643.5 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 95cr) Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)* 2717.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 169.2cr)*Backed by Letter of Comfort from Magma Fincorp Ltd. Magma Itl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO)* 125 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.5cr) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Magma Fincorp Ltd. (MFL) Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Navodaya Hospital & Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 7790 Reaffirmed Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 1430 Reaffirmed A1 Purple Creations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Pvr Spinning & Weaving Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 54.71cr) Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 239.2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 495 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.39.50 crore) Rishi Shipping LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 243 Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.2cr) Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE 2850 Reaffirmed Bk Fac BBB+/CARE A3+ (enhanced from 154cr) Ruchi Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 720 Assigned S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 131.9 Revised from CARE BB S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.7 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 10cr) Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ - Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Shri Ganesh Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.3 Assigned Shri Rayon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61 Reaffirmed Sonal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Spectra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Srmb Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1831.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 129.73cr) Tansy Paints India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 16.6cr) Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 3280 Reaffirmed (Tctpl) /CARE A4 (SO) Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1807.5 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 1450 Reaffirmed A1 Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 297.4 Revised from CARE BB West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd (Wqmpl) Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1415 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 (SO) 9 Planets Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.