Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A3 (Reduced from 2cr) BCC Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00cr) Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Cheer Sagar Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 84 Reaffirmed Corina Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 111 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO)@ 70 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Gharpure Engineering & Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)* 5225 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.477.50 crore) * backed by Letter of Comfort of IFCI Ltd. (CARE A+/ CARE A1+) Indotech Industries (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.8 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 78500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6,350 crore) Kiran Jewels (India) ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A3 3.2 Assigned Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 174 Reaffirmed Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd CP CARE A2 160 Assigned Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.B. Knit Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Reaffirmed Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.8 Reaffirmed Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 174.7 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from Rs. 23.47 crore) Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9000.00 crore) Tata Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2 Reaffirmed Techfab (India) Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11450 Reaffirmed Universal Woollen Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.7 Reaffirmed Venus Auto Works Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.5 Reaffirmed Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Peripherals LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 8cr) Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150.4 Downgraded from CARE BB+ (reduced from 15.13cr) Amit Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed BCC Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205.7 Reaffirmed Cheer Sagar Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Corina Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 27.7 Reaffirmed Coromandel Agrico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 261.9 Reaffirmed Danke Control Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Danke Control Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 105 Reaffirmed A4 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5428 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.382.67 crore) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2580 Reaffirmed A1 Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 490 Reaffirmed Friends Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244 Reaffirmed Future Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2800 Assigned Ganjam Trading Company Pvt. Ltd Long-TL CARE BB- 330 Assigned Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A1(SO) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)@ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.53.37 crore) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Gharpure Engineering & Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gopinath Educational And Welfare LT Bk Facility CARE D 60.9 Reaffirmed Society Indotech Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 9.55cr) Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 229.3 Revised from CARE A Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 920 Assigned KEC International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14353.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,317.96cr) Kiran Jewels (India) LT Bk Fac-WC CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88.6 Reaffirmed Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.4 Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 148.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Nidhi Mining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced by Rs. 4.02 crore) OM Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 139.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.25cr) Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 202.3 Reaffirmed Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 590.5 Revised from CARE D Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 95 Reaffirmed (Facility 3)* *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (Srei, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 360 Reaffirmed (Facility 4)* /CARE A1 (SO) *backed by Letter of Comfort from Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (Srei, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 957.8 Reaffirmed (Facility 1) (enhanced from Rs. 50.78 crore) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 340 Reaffirmed (Facility 2) /CARE A3 R.B. Knit Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.90cr) Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shree Swaminarayan Shishu Sahayak LT Bk Facility CARE B- 58.5 Reaffirmed Kendra Siddhi Vinayak Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.1 Reaffirmed Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.100 crore) Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2800 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.250 crore) State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Swati Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5260 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.96cr) Tata Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 480 Revised from CARE AA Techfab (India) Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed Universal Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.8 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 328.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.36.56 crore) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 