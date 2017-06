Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 325 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 663 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. Corporate CARE CGR4+ - Reaffirmed Governance Rating C. J. Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed Dankuni Steels Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 100.0CR) Elektromed India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8* Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee of Gloabtel Convergence Limited Family Credit Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 7CR] Gloabtel Convergence Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.2 Assigned Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 32370 Reaffirmed Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) M/S Raja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.35CR) Makesworth Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Msp Steel & Power Ltd CP (fund based CARE A2 200 Assigned working capital limit) Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A1 Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ltd Prem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.90CR) Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17 Reaffirmed R. P Basmati Rice Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sabarkantha District Cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Milk Producers' Union Ltd (Reduced from Rs.220.60 crore) Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Simanchal Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Til Ltd. ST Debt (incl. CP) CARE A2+ 200 Revised from * CARE A1+ * carved out of working capital limits Tractors India Pvt. Ltd. ST Debt (incl. CP) CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A1+ Vijay Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 337.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Reaffirmed Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB - 3448.1 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs. 119.81 crore) Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 214.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.68CR) Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 121.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 (enhanced from 7.15CR) Auro Pharmaceuticals & Fine Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bankey Bihari Ispat Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1550 Reaffirmed Bhupinder Alloys Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended /CARE A4 Boutique International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE - Suspended A4 C. J. Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 204.1 Revised from CARE BBB Classic Network Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 60CR) D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 598.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.30.25 crore) D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 85 Assigned A4 Dankuni Steels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3206 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 266.4CR) Dev Procon Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Dosa Sava Gadhavi Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Elektromed India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.8* Assigned *backed by corporate guarantee of Gloabtel Convergence Limited Family Credit Ltd. LT Borrowing CARE AA 20000 Assigned programme Family Credit Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE AA 5000 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 177 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 9.23CR] Gloabtel Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ - Suspended Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 76490 Reaffirmed Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Revised from CARE BB Hiya Overseas Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Indian Foodtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.6 Assigned Joshi Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 612.5 Reaffirmed Inc - India Projects (enhanced by Rs.4.25 crore) Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 3255.1 Reaffirmed Based/Non-fund Based) Kang Milk And Milk Products Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Kapil Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A4 Karni Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.88CR) M.K Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.7 Assigned M/S Raja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.45 crore) M/S Trend Setters Bk Fac - - Suspended Madan Lal Paliwal Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 415.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.45.44 crore) Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 9.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.39CR) Makesworth Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 71.8 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB - Withdrawn Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed Based) Miraj Multicolours Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 131.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.14CR) Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1358.6 Revised from CARE A Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4150 Revised from A2+ CARE A/ CARE A1 Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 914.7 Assigned Ltd Prem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.48CR) Prem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 6.50CR) Proctor Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 263.6 Reaffirmed Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 5 Reaffirmed A4+ R. P Basmati Rice Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1303 Reaffirmed Sabari Alloys And Metals India Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Sabarkantha District Cooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1880 Reaffirmed Milk Producers' Union Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.30 crore) Sanmar Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2400.3 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.283.22CR) Santoshi Polymers Bk Fac - - Suspended Scion Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.3 Reaffirmed Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Shiv Buildindia Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 119.7 Reaffirmed Shree Satnam Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.2 Reaffirmed Industries Simanchal Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 123.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.84CR) Taurus Dynamic Income Fund CARE AAA mfs Til Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2443 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 198.50cr) Til Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1200 Revised from A2+ CARE A+/CARE A1+ Tractors India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2406.3 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 250.99cr) Tractors India Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2400 Revised from A2+ CARE A+/CARE A1+ (enhanced from 200.00cr) Vijay Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE A (SO) 28112 Placed under Development Finance Corporation Ltd.[Series IB (AX, credit watch AY, AZ, AZ(Z)/2004-05), credit watch Series IB AC/2005-06) and Series IB ] West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE A- (SO) 10000 Placed under Development Finance Corporation Ltd.[Series IB (AG, credit watch AH, AI/2009-10)] West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE A- (SO) 10351 Placed under Development Finance Corporation Ltd.(Series credit watch OPQRST/2002-03 and Series XYZ/2003-04) Zee Learn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT NCD CARE AA (SO) 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 