Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1200 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Bharat Pet Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA4 216 Revised from CARE A4+ Eci Engineering And Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1650 Revised from Co. Ltd CARE A2 Etco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 90 Assigned Fund based) Friends Salt Works & Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4% 10 Industries Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 201420 Reaffirmed Cooperative Ltd. (increased from Rs.16,703 crore) Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed *The above ratings continue to be on credit watch in view of the ongoing business restructuring Jmc Projects (India) Ltd ST Debt (STD) / CP CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (CP) Issue* * carved out of working capital limits Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1950 Reaffirmed Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.173 crore) Orchid Foams & Bubble Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.1 Assigned Ltd Prem Textiles (International) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 3.25cr) Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Based) Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1800 Revised from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 % 91 Supreme & Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 675 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.64.0 crore) Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Topworth Urja & Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2780 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3207.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 233.68cr) CARE A4 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd ST Non- CARE A1(SO) 2000 Assigned Convertible In-principle Debenture (NCD) Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 119 Reaffirmed Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Assigned S P Fabricators Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1+ Suspended Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Fund Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 1380 Reaffirmed Aa & Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 11.90cr) Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 211.9 Reaffirmed Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 90 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 90 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Ansaldocaldaie Boilers India Pvt LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B(SO) 300 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE BBB+(SO) /CARE +(SO) Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) Revised from CARE BBB (Is) Bharat Pet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Reaffirmed Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB-/CARE A3 City Mall Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 473 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.50.0 crore) Crest Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9190 Reaffirmed Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2173.2 Reaffirmed Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 120 Revised from BBB+/CARE A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Delton Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 96.2 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 620.4 Revised from /CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Dion Global Solutions Ltd PTC CARE A+ (SO) 2000 Assigned (under Credit watch) * PTCs issued by a trust backed by assignment of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) issued by Dion Global Solutions Ltd. and additionally backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd (RHC), Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd. The Corporate guarantors will be jointly and severally liable for the performance of the Corporate Guarantee. ECI Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14267.5 Revised from Co. Ltd CARE BBB+ ECI Engineering And Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1600 Revised from Co. Ltd A3+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1458 Reaffirmed Essar Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 300 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 69.7 Assigned Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE BB- 450 Assigned Capital) Friends Salt Works & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1826.7 Under Credit Industries Watch Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1410.8 Reaffirmed G.N. Pet Bk Fac - Suspended Garib Nawaz Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) Suspended Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Hetero Labs Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE Suspended A1 Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 on account of transferred from IBFSL(Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE AA+ 125000 (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 crore) on account of transferred from IBFSL(Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt I CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed II Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Transferred III from IBFSL(Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd.) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Debt instruments CARE AA+ Withdrawn Indian Farmers Fertiliser LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Cooperative Ltd. (increased from Rs.5,433.28 crore) Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 334 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE AA- 195 Reaffirmed Based) International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 329 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.3CR) International Conveyors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 25CR) Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd LT/ST Non-fund CARE A- (SO) 670 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac /CARE A1 (SO) Jk Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed *The above ratings continue to be on credit watch in view of the ongoing business restructuring Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 119.3 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 252.3 Reaffirmed Kanodia Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.15.97) Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.2 Reaffirmed Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 20 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AA+ (RPS) 7500 Assigned Redeemable Non- Convertible Cumulative PS Metropolitan Infra Housing Pvt. Ltd NCD@ CARE B(SO) 2000 Revised from In-principle^ In-principle CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gammon India Ltd. (GIL) ^corporate guarantee document yet to be received Mewar University LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.2 Revised from CARE BB Monsoon Palace Resort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.3 Revised from CARE C Multidimension Entertainments Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Ltd Naman Mall Management Co. (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 760 Assigned National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 82.7 Assigned Orchid Foams & Bubble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.5 Revised from CARE B+ Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Ltd Paradise Infra-Con Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Pragati Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Notice of Withdrawal Prem Textiles (International) Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (enhanced from 11CR) Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL CARE BBB- 91270.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 9,521.5 cr.) Richa Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB- 300 Assigned Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 683.8 Revised from CARE AA- S V Creditline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Bk Fac CARE Suspended BBB+/CARE A3+ Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended /CARE A4 Sefpl Direct Assignment Mar 11- V Assignee Payouts - Suspended Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 72.2 Revised from CARE B Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 45 Revised from A4 CARE B/CARE A4 Shri Halasidhanath Sahakari Sakhar Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Karkhana Ltd Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19887.2 Revised from CARE BB Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd NCD CARE D 400 Revised from CARE BB Srei Equipment Finance Pvt. Ltd Tier II Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Assigned NCD (Series VII) Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL ) CARE BB 138 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Based Working capital) Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 565 Reaffirmed (reduced from 61.63CR) Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.5 placed on Credit watch Supreme & Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 518.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.51.74 crore) Supreme & Company Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1251.6 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 ( reduced from Rs.135.37 crore) Surya Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63 Reaffirmed Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed (reduction from 9.00CR) Terapanth Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 724.4 Reaffirmed The Kutch Salt & Allied Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 407.5 Continues to Ltd be under Credit Watch Topworth Tollways (Satna) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 520 Reaffirmed Topworth Tollways (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1243.2 Reaffirmed Topworth Urja & Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5030 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2081 Reaffirmed (reduced from 326.35CR) Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 2250 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 150.00CR) Varad Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Vardhman Casting Pvt. Ltd. 