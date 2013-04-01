Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 29, 30 & 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Global Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Associated Pigments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Revised from CARE A4+ Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Awate Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Banco Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 38 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac/FB CARE A2+ 150 Revised from CARE A1 Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 150 Revised from Fac/Non-fund- Based CARE A1 Bla Coke Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac - 750 Notice of Withdrawal Bright Autoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Assigned Bssmpl Direct Assignment Mar '11 I Assignee Payouts CARE A1 (SO) Withdrawn Celebrations Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Celestial Biologicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 100 Continues to be under Credit Watch Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1390 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 523.14) Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon ST Fac CARE A2 3850 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A1 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2681.7 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE A3+ Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP CARE A1 940 withdrawn Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8500 Reaffirmed Enn Enn Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Essel Infraprojects Ltd Short-TL CARE A3+ Withdrawn Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3+ 3700 Reaffirmed Based) Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Everonn Education Ltd CP limit CARE A3 250 withdrawn Fives Combustion Systems Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3+(SO) 120 Revised from Fund based) CARE A3 (enhanced from 9) Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.7 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A3 (SO)@ @ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a stan Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac $ CARE A2 (SO) 31 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 942 Reaffirmed Gyscoal Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed Hindusthan National Glass & ST debt (including CARE A2 1750 Revised from Industries Ltd. CP)* CARE A1 *Carved out of working capital limits Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 462.5 Assigned India Today Fashions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Indraprastha Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Continues to be under Credit Watch Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1451 Revised from Ltd CARE D (enhanced from 130.10) J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Jai Balaji Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1354.1 Revised from CARE D (increased from 63) Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Revised from CARE D Ketan Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE A3 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Revised from CARE A3+ Kn Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 790 Reaffirmed Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Neepaz V. Forge (India) Ltd ST facility - 52.5 notice of withdrawal Neo Corp International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 660 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30 crore) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Oracle Granito Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 % (enhanced from Rs.13.50 crore) Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Prem Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Assigned Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3709.5 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP/ ST debt* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed * The CP/STD outstanding of the company should not exceed the liquid investments held by the company at any point of time. Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Reaffirmed S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned In-principle * The proposed instrument is to be backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 94.3 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Assigned Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Shivek Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Assigned Shree Bharka (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 62 Assigned Ltd. Spml Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4700 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 2,378.80) Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Assigned Mills Tdt Copper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50) Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 278 Revised from CARE A3 Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Assigned Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Usher Eco Power Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 850 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 557.5 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Assigned Vibhu Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.50 crore) Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Global Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Bihar Roadways Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Abhijeet Toll Road Karnataka Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1330 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products LT Bk Fac CARE D 437.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE BB+ Ambience Developers And Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Anshu'S Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3 Arya Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 410 Suspended Associated Pigments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 240 Revised from CARE BB+ Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 442.9 Reaffirmed Awate Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Assigned Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 155 Reaffirmed Bangalore Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II Bonds CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Tier-II CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed Subordinated Bonds (reduced from Rs.825 crore) Bharat Timber And Construction Co Bk Fac - Suspended Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /TL CARE A- 1278.3 Revised from CARE A Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /CC CARE A- 100 Revised from CARE A Bla Coke Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - 80 withdrawn Bright Autoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1984.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.249.29 crore) Burdwan Developers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Celebrations Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 123.3 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Celestial Biologicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 142.3 % (reduced from Rs.24.59 crore)# Reduction in long term bank facilities also includes withdrawal of rating assigned to a term loan of Rs.7.20 crore which has been fully repaid by the company Concast Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 20) Concast Vyapar Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Db Energy And Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Delhi International Airport (P) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) Withdrawn Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4736.2 Revised from CARE A+ Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50.1 Revised from CARE A+/ CARE A1+ (reduced from 140.0 Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3721 Reaffirmed Dighi Port Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE B+ 8023 Reaffirmed Faciliti Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1920 Reaffirmed Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 406.7 Reaffirmed Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 2212.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 665 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.56.50 crore) Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A Dishman Fze LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 743.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1567.2 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE BBB+ Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD CARE BBB 1500 Revised from Chemicals Ltd CARE BBB+ Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Revised from Chemicals Ltd /CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Dte Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 200 Assigned BBB+/CARE A2 Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn Earth Minerals Co. Ltd Bk facility (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 9.4 Withdrawn Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83563 Revised from CARE BB- Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 7500 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Enn Enn Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2506.6 Reaffirmed Era Landmarks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 477.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.26.31 crore) Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 745.7 Reaffirmed Roads Ltd Essel Bina Khimlasa Malthon Toll LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO) 538 Reaffirmed Roads Ltd Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO) 1319.5 Reaffirmed Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2300 Reaffirmed Essel Ludhina Talwandi Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 5239.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 129.9 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19937.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19937.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Fairdeal Textile Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Fives Combustion Systems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+(SO) 60 Revised from Based) CARE BBB (enhanced from 5) Gallops Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Reaffirmed Gangotri Deherdha Ishagarh Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB (SO)@ @ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis Gangotri Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8200 Revised from CARE BBB Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi LT Bk Fac CARE B 870 Revised from Tollway Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB (SO)@ @ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB (SO)@ @ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis Gangotri Thandla Limdi Tollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO)@ @ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd NCD CARE BBB Suspended Gera Developments Pvt Ltd Proposed Long-TL CARE A+ 550 Assigned Fac (Secured TL) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 200 Assigned Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac $ CARE BBB+ (SO) 480 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) $ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD* "CARE AA (SO)? 5652.6 Revised from "CARE AAA (SO)? *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 3200 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 3817.5 Reaffirmed based) Goodwill Hospital & Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 349.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bonds CARE AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20665 Revised from CARE A- Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4335 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8700.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 950.00) Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1700 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ Gyscoal Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 438.6 Revised from CARE BB (reduced by Rs.1.84 crore) Havells India Ltd issuer rating CARE AA Notice of Withdrawal Hindusthan National Glass & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21909 Revised from Industries Ltd. CARE A+ Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-I CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from Industries Ltd. CARE A+ Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from Industries Ltd. (Tranche I & II) CARE A+ Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from Industries Ltd. (Tranche I & II) CARE A+ Hindusthan National Glass & LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 6000 Revised from Industries Ltd. CARE A2 CARE A+ / CARE A1 Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 656.6 Assigned Hungama Digital Media Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended India Today Fashions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.2 Assigned Indian Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 447.4 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 700 Revised from CARE BB Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Continues to be under Credit Watch Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 70 Continues to CARE A2+ be under Credit Watch Integerated Equipments & Bk Fac - Suspended Infraservices (P) Ltd Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3202.4 Revised from Ltd CARE D (reduced from 345.21) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.7 Reaffirmed J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 23276.8 Revised from CARE D (increased from 1614.13) Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 963.6 Revised from A4 CARE D ( reduced from 136.75) Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE A 1222.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.106.92 crore Jaiko Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 37 Reaffirmed Jaiko Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 25 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 (SO) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd NCD III ISSUE CARE A+/CARE withdrawn A1 Jal Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1272.6 Revised from CARE D Jindal Medicot Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 820 Revised from CARE D Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1450 Revised from CARE D Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Revised from CARE BB+ Joy Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 650 Revised from CARE BB+ Kehems Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac withdrawn Ketan Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 420 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.22.89 crore) Ketan Construction Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 4300 Revised from A4 CARE BBB/CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.325 crore) Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1934.4 Revised from CARE BBB Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 658 Reaffirmed Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 745 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 Kn Resources Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Kn Resources Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Liberty Retail Revolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 91.7 Reaffirmed Liberty Urvarak Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Lodha Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3433.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 583.34) Madhya Pradesh Financial CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 500 Assigned Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 587 Revised from CARE BBB- Malegaon Manmad Kopergaon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1488 Revised from Infrastructure & Toll Roads Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO) Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Modern Insecticides Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 177 Reaffirmed A4 Muthoottu Mini Financiers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3000 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Foils Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE Suspended A2+ Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Forms part of total consortium loan of Rs.1650 crore Neepaz V. Forge (India) Ltd LT facility - 1573.9 Withdrawn Neo Corp International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1460.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.95.17 crore) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 440.4 Assigned Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 30 Assigned A4 Oracle Granito Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 557.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.63.63 crore) Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned P.G. Infrastructure & Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.9 Assigned Ltd Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 310 Reaffirmed Prem Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.6 Assigned Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Reaffirmed Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A4 Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Sikshan Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Trust Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3216.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Raj Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Nigam Ltd Ramani Icecream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 173.1 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.5 Assigned Randhawa Construction Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 188 Reaffirmed Ratnasagar Herbals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15850 Revised from CARE AA Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1750 Revised from CARE AA Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Reaffirmed S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE BB Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 485 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.28 crore) Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 650 Reaffirmed Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 450 Reaffirmed Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.2 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.6 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 511.9 Revised from CARE BBB Sarthak Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Sarthak Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 10 Assigned A4+ Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 423.4 Reaffirmed Scholar International Educational LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.8 Revised from Foundation CARE BB- (enhanced from 9.7) Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+ (SO) 2160 Assigned * The facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. Shivek Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380.7 Assigned Shrachi Burdwan Developers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.9 Assigned Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 95 Assigned A4 Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.5 Assigned Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 120 Assigned A4 Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B 200 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 265 Assigned Ltd. Shri Agrawal Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 277 Reaffirmed Society Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3089 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 288) Skipper Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 5300 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 344) Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1047.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 123.35) Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 422.5 Reaffirmed Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 119.2 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Spml Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 23617.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 2,378.80) Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Assigned Mills Summit Aviation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Sunny Vista Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Suyojit Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 252.6 Reaffirmed *under future toll receivables discounting programme and stipulated escrow mechanism Tdt Copper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.33) The Mobile Store Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 2538 Suspended Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE Suspended A4 Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1797.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.149.73 crore) Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 765 Assigned Based) Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3388.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1788.6 Assigned Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6912.1 Reaffirmed Usher Eco Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 603.4 Reaffirmed Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 6920.4 Assigned Vadinar Oil Terminal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30292.9 Assigned Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 466.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.50.84 crore) Western Mp Infrastructure & Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5608.9 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd Wizcraft International Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Entertainment Pvt Ltd /CARE A4+ Yantra Esolarindia Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 154.9 Assigned Yantra Esolarindia Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.8 Assigned Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 939.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)