Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 28, 29, 30 & 31, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab Global Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed
Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from
Ltd CARE A4
Associated Pigments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Revised from
CARE A4+
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Awate Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Banco Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 38 Reaffirmed
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac/FB CARE A2+ 150 Revised from
CARE A1
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 150 Revised from
Fac/Non-fund- Based CARE A1
Bla Coke Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac - 750 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bright Autoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Assigned
Bssmpl Direct Assignment Mar '11 I Assignee Payouts CARE A1 (SO) Withdrawn
Celebrations Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed
Celestial Biologicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 100 Continues to
be under
Credit Watch
Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1390 Revised from
CARE A+
(reduced from 523.14)
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon ST Fac CARE A2 3850 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd CARE A1
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2681.7 Revised from
Chemicals Ltd CARE A3+
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP CARE A1 940 withdrawn
Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8500 Reaffirmed
Enn Enn Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed
Essel Infraprojects Ltd Short-TL CARE A3+ Withdrawn
Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE A3+ 3700 Reaffirmed
Based)
Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed
Everonn Education Ltd CP limit CARE A3 250 withdrawn
Fives Combustion Systems Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3+(SO) 120 Revised from
Fund based) CARE A3
(enhanced from 9)
Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.7 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd CARE A3 (SO)@
@ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not
provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a stan
Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac $ CARE A2 (SO) 31 Revised from
CARE A1 (SO)
$ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hindusthan National Glass &
Industries Ltd
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 942 Reaffirmed
Gyscoal Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan National Glass & ST debt (including CARE A2 1750 Revised from
Industries Ltd. CP)* CARE A1
*Carved out of working capital limits
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 462.5 Assigned
India Today Fashions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned
Indraprastha Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Continues to
be under
Credit Watch
Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1451 Revised from
Ltd CARE D
(enhanced from 130.10)
J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1354.1 Revised from
CARE D
(increased from 63)
Jindal Cotex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Revised from
CARE D
Ketan Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from
CARE A3
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Revised from
CARE A3+
Kn Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 790 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from
CARE A3
Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
Neepaz V. Forge (India) Ltd ST facility - 52.5 notice of
withdrawal
Neo Corp International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 660 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.30 crore)
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned
Oracle Granito Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 %
(enhanced from Rs.13.50 crore)
Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned
Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned
Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Prem Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Assigned
Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3709.5 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd CP/ ST debt* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
* The CP/STD outstanding of the company should not exceed the liquid investments held by the
company at any point of time.
Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Reaffirmed
S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned
In-principle
* The proposed instrument is to be backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing
Corporate Guarantee by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd.
S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed
Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.8 crore)
Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 94.3 Reaffirmed
Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Assigned
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed
Shivek Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Assigned
Shree Bharka (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned
Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 62 Assigned
Ltd.
Spml Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4700 Revised from
CARE A3
(reduced from 2,378.80)
Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Assigned
Mills
Tdt Copper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 50)
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 278 Revised from
CARE A3
Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Assigned
Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed
Usher Eco Power Ltd IPO Grade CARE IPO 2 850 Assigned
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 557.5 Assigned
Vaibhav Laxmi Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Assigned
Vibhu Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Reaffirmed
Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.16.50 crore)
Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1700 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ab Global Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed
Abhijeet Bihar Roadways Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
/CARE A3
Abhijeet Hazaribagh Toll Road Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
/CARE A3
Abhijeet Toll Road Karnataka Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 1330 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
Adhunik Alloys & Power Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products LT Bk Fac CARE D 437.4 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB-
Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from
CARE BB+
Ambience Developers And Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Ambience Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
/CARE A3
Anshu'S Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned
Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd /CARE A3
Arya Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 410 Suspended
Associated Pigments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 240 Revised from
CARE BB+
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 442.9 Reaffirmed
Awate Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.8 Assigned
Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 155 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II Bonds CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed
Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed
Bank Of Maharashtra Tier-II CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Bonds
(reduced from Rs.825 crore)
Bharat Timber And Construction Co Bk Fac - Suspended
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /TL CARE A- 1278.3 Revised from
CARE A
Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /CC CARE A- 100 Revised from
CARE A
Bla Coke Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - 80 withdrawn
Bright Autoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1984.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.249.29 crore)
Burdwan Developers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Celebrations Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 123.3 Revised from
CARE AA (SO)
Celestial Biologicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 142.3 %
(reduced from Rs.24.59 crore)# Reduction in long term bank facilities also includes withdrawal
of rating assigned to a term loan of Rs.7.20 crore which has been fully repaid by the company
Concast Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from 20)
Concast Vyapar Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from
/CARE A4+ CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
Db Energy And Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended
Delhi International Airport (P) Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) Withdrawn
Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4736.2 Revised from
CARE A+
Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50.1 Revised from
CARE A+/
CARE A1+
(reduced from 140.0
Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3721 Reaffirmed
Dighi Port Ltd. LT Fund Based Bk CARE B+ 8023 Reaffirmed
Faciliti
Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1920 Reaffirmed
Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 406.7 Reaffirmed
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 2212.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 665 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from Rs.56.50 crore)
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd CARE A
Dishman Fze LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 743.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(SO)
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1567.2 Revised from
Chemicals Ltd CARE BBB+
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And NCD CARE BBB 1500 Revised from
Chemicals Ltd CARE BBB+
Dishman Pharmaceuticals And LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Revised from
Chemicals Ltd /CARE A3 CARE BBB+ /
CARE A3+
Dte Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 200 Assigned
BBB+/CARE A2
Duet India Hotels (Pune) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn
Earth Minerals Co. Ltd Bk facility (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 9.4 Withdrawn
Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83563 Revised from
CARE BB-
Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE 7500 Revised from
A4 CARE BB- /
CARE A4
Enn Enn Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2506.6 Reaffirmed
Era Landmarks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 477.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from Rs.26.31 crore)
Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 745.7 Reaffirmed
Roads Ltd
Essel Bina Khimlasa Malthon Toll LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO) 538 Reaffirmed
Roads Ltd
Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB(SO) 1319.5 Reaffirmed
Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2300 Reaffirmed
Essel Ludhina Talwandi Toll Roads LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 5239.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 129.9 Revised from
CARE AA (SO)
Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19937.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19937.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Fairdeal Textile Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed
Fives Combustion Systems Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+(SO) 60 Revised from
Based) CARE BBB
(enhanced from 5)
Gallops Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Reaffirmed
Gangotri Deherdha Ishagarh Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B 370 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB
(SO)@
@ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not
provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis
Gangotri Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8200 Revised from
CARE BBB
Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi LT Bk Fac CARE B 870 Revised from
Tollway Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB
(SO)@
@ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not
provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis
Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB
(SO)@
@ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not
provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis
Gangotri Thandla Limdi Tollway Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB
(SO)@
@ bank facilities are guaranteed by Gangotri Enterprises Limited. As the guarantor does not
provide any credit enhancement, rating has been assigned on a standalone basis
Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd NCD CARE BBB Suspended
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd Proposed Long-TL CARE A+ 550 Assigned
Fac (Secured TL)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 200 Assigned
Glass Equipment (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac $ CARE BBB+ (SO) 480 Revised from
CARE A+ (SO)
$ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hindusthan National Glass &
Industries Ltd
Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD* "CARE AA (SO)? 5652.6 Revised from
"CARE AAA
(SO)?
*backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 3200 Reaffirmed
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 3817.5 Reaffirmed
based)
Goodwill Hospital & Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 349.8 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB-
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bonds CARE AA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20665 Revised from
CARE A-
Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4335 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE
A2+
Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8700.4 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from 950.00)
Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1700 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE A-/CARE
A2+
Gyscoal Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 438.6 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced by Rs.1.84 crore)
Havells India Ltd issuer rating CARE AA Notice of
Withdrawal
Hindusthan National Glass & LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21909 Revised from
Industries Ltd. CARE A+
Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-I CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from
Industries Ltd. CARE A+
Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from
Industries Ltd. (Tranche I & II) CARE A+
Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from
Industries Ltd. (Tranche I & II) CARE A+
Hindusthan National Glass & LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 6000 Revised from
Industries Ltd. CARE A2 CARE A+ /
CARE A1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 656.6 Assigned
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indfab Projects Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended
India Today Fashions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.2 Assigned
Indian Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 447.4 Reaffirmed
Indraprastha Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 700 Revised from
CARE BB
Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Continues to
be under
Credit Watch
Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 70 Continues to
CARE A2+ be under
Credit Watch
Integerated Equipments & Bk Fac - Suspended
Infraservices (P) Ltd
Iol Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3202.4 Revised from
Ltd CARE D
(reduced from 345.21)
J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 34.7 Reaffirmed
J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 35 Reaffirmed
A4
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11.7 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 23276.8 Revised from
CARE D
(increased from 1614.13)
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE 963.6 Revised from
A4 CARE D
( reduced from 136.75)
Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE A 1222.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.106.92 crore
Jaiko Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 37 Reaffirmed
Jaiko Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 25 Reaffirmed
/CARE A4 (SO)
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd NCD III ISSUE CARE A+/CARE withdrawn
A1
Jal Power Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
Jindal Cotex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1272.6 Revised from
CARE D
Jindal Medicot Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 820 Revised from
CARE D
Jindal Specialty Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1450 Revised from
CARE D
Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Revised from
CARE BB+
Joy Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 650 Revised from
CARE BB+
Kehems Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac withdrawn
Ketan Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 420 Revised from
CARE BBB
(enhanced from Rs.22.89 crore)
Ketan Construction Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 4300 Revised from
A4 CARE
BBB/CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.325 crore)
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1934.4 Revised from
CARE BBB
Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 658 Reaffirmed
Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE 745 Reaffirmed
BBB-/CARE A3
Kn Resources Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 63 Reaffirmed
Kn Resources Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from
CARE BB+
Liberty Retail Revolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 91.7 Reaffirmed
Liberty Urvarak Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
/CARE A3
Lodha Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3433.1 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 583.34)
Madhya Pradesh Financial CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 500 Assigned
Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 587 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Malegaon Manmad Kopergaon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1488 Revised from
Infrastructure & Toll Roads Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO)
Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from
CARE BB+
Modern Insecticides Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 177 Reaffirmed
A4
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3000 Reaffirmed
Nagreeka Foils Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE Suspended
A2+
Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Forms part of total consortium loan of Rs.1650 crore
Neepaz V. Forge (India) Ltd LT facility - 1573.9 Withdrawn
Neo Corp International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1460.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.95.17 crore)
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 440.4 Assigned
Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 30 Assigned
A4
Oracle Granito Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 557.6 Revised from
CARE BBB
(reduced from Rs.63.63 crore)
Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned
Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned
P.G. Infrastructure & Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.9 Assigned
Ltd
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned
Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Prem Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.6 Assigned
Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Reaffirmed
Prl Projects And Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE 300 Reaffirmed
A4
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Sikshan Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended
Trust
Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3216.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Raj Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Nigam Ltd
Ramani Icecream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 173.1 Reaffirmed
Randhawa Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.5 Assigned
Randhawa Construction Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 188 Reaffirmed
Ratnasagar Herbals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15850 Revised from
CARE AA
Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1750 Revised from
CARE AA
Redstone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Reaffirmed
S. G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from
CARE BB
Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 485 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.28 crore)
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 650 Reaffirmed
Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 450 Reaffirmed
Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 263.2 Reaffirmed
(SO)/CARE A3
(SO)
Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.6 Reaffirmed
Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 511.9 Revised from
CARE BBB
Sarthak Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned
Sarthak Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 10 Assigned
A4+
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 423.4 Reaffirmed
Scholar International Educational LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 126.8 Revised from
Foundation CARE BB-
(enhanced from 9.7)
Shapoorji Pallonji Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+ (SO) 2160 Assigned
* The facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by
Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd.
Shivek Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380.7 Assigned
Shrachi Burdwan Developers P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.9 Assigned
Shree Bharka (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 95 Assigned
A4
Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.5 Assigned
Shree Bharka Sythetics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 120 Assigned
A4
Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd LT Bk facility CARE B 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 265 Assigned
Ltd.
Shri Agrawal Educational & Welfare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 277 Reaffirmed
Society
Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3089 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 288)
Skipper Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 5300 Reaffirmed
A3
(enhanced from 344)
Snj Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1047.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 123.35)
Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 422.5 Reaffirmed
Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 119.2 Reaffirmed
(SO)/CARE A3
(SO)
Spml Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 23617.3 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(reduced from 2,378.80)
Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 280 Assigned
Mills
Summit Aviation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
Sunny Vista Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
Suyojit Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 252.6 Reaffirmed
*under future toll receivables discounting programme and stipulated escrow mechanism
Tdt Copper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 29.33)
The Mobile Store Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 2538 Suspended
Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE Suspended
A4
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1797.3 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.149.73 crore)
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 765 Assigned
Based)
Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3388.7 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1788.6 Assigned
Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6912.1 Reaffirmed
Usher Eco Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 603.4 Reaffirmed
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 6920.4 Assigned
Vadinar Oil Terminal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30292.9 Assigned
Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 466.5 Revised from
CARE BBB
(reduced from Rs.50.84 crore)
Western Mp Infrastructure & Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5608.9 Reaffirmed
Roads Pvt Ltd
Wizcraft International Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended
Entertainment Pvt Ltd /CARE A4+
Yantra Esolarindia Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 154.9 Assigned
Yantra Esolarindia Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.8 Assigned
Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 939.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)