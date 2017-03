Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aries Colorchem Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.8 Assigned Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 910 Reaffirmed Durga Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Assigned Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd (Flcl)ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9950 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd (Flcl)CP* CARE A2 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1725 Reaffirmed Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Reaffirmed Indo Alusys Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 665 Reaffirmed IPC Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed M/S Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Co Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Phenil Sugars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed PNC Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 12500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,600CR) R. L. Dalal & Company Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 20 Revised from Based) CARE A4+ Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Sonarch International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agmotex Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 277.5 Reaffirmed Agmotex Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1.7 Reaffirmed Aries Colorchem Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 178.4 Assigned Aries Colorchem Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Base Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3 - Suspended Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE B 177.5 Assigned Biomax Fuels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 282.5 Reaffirmed Biomax Fuels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 700 Reaffirmed Brijbhoomi Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1622.7 Reaffirmed Chettinad International Coal Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Reaffirmed Terminal Pvt Ltd (SO)/CARE A2+ (SO) (enhanced from 50CR) Drish Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.1 Reaffirmed Durga Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd (Flcl)LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5103.8 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Gestamp Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. Bk facility CARE A-(SO) - Suspended /CARE A2+(SO) Green Field Material Handling Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Alusys Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 475.7 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 51.13CR) IPC Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 539.9 Reaffirmed JHT Power Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Notice of /CARE A4+ Withdrawal Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 25.5 Reaffirmed A4 Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.23CR) M.P.K. Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed Co Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Reaffirmed Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.33.55 crore) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 820 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.72 crore) N.N. Pugalia Bk LT/ST Fac - - Suspended National Society For Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1958 Reaffirmed Research & Development NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 3353.6 Assigned Pagro Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 195.3 Downgraded from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 22.07) Pagro Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 2 Downgraded A4 from CARE BB+ / CARE A4 Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 296.6 Reaffirmed Phenil Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed PNC Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 450CR) R. L. Dalal & Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 94 Revised from Based) CARE BB+ (enhanced from 7.50CR) R. L. Dalal & Company Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Revised from (Non Fund Based) A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 15cr) Riddhi Steel And Tube Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 257.8 Reaffirmed Rushil Decor Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB- 150 Assigned RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 - Suspended S. K. Marketing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 254 Assigned Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE 66 Reaffirmed Fac BBB-/CARE A3 Sonarch International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Star Wire (India) Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.4 Reaffirmed Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Sumangal Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 