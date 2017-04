Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTC)* CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Assigned *PTCs to be issued by the BSL CRPS Mar 2011 Trust backed by Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) issued by Bhushan Steel Ltd. Biomax Fuels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 700 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Withdrawn Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 378.5 Reaffirmed Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Indison Agro Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 540 Revised from CARE A3 JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3950 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 104.5 Reaffirmed Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 65 Revised from CARE A3 Pet Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Agrotech India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2520 Reaffirmed Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1700 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 2500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.100 crore AMR Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 840.7 Assigned Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Anush Finlease & Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE C 823.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 100 Assigned Asian Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Asian Construction Company Long-tem/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4+ Bhushan Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 227.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.33) Biomax Fuels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 282.5 Reaffirmed Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 19.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.95) Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 102 Reaffirmed BBB+/CARE A2 (enhanced from 7.45) BRG Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 58.6 Revised from CARE BB Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd FB working capital CARE BB- 100 Suspended limits ECS Info Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Gayatri Hotels And Theatres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 364.4 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 38.46) Gold Star Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Suspended Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Indison Agro Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 392.8 Reaffirmed Indison Agro Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 150 Reaffirmed BBB-/CARE A3 JMT Auto Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1280.6 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 13055.8 Reaffirmed based) (reduced from 1,318.10) Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.7 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16.7 Reaffirmed Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 183.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Madhav Marbles And Granites Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 16.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Mahindra Engineering Services Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- Notice of Withdrawal Moon Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.4 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar Bk Fac CARE B /CARE Suspended A4 Octaga Green Power & Sugar Company Bk Fac CARE D 405.8 Suspended Ltd P.P Charitable Trust Bk facility - - Withdrawn Pet Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.8 Revised from CARE B+ Pet Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE B+/CARE A4 Raj Rajendra Textile Exports Ltd LT and ST Fac CARE BB+ Suspended /CARE A4+ Rajlaxmi Agrotech India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 25 Assigned Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from 3.50) Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non Fund CARE BBB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from 0.35) Ray Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 485 Reaffirmed (Non Fund Based) /CARE A3 (enhanced from 35.00) Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1194 Revised from CARE BBB Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Rithwik Energy Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 811.2 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Schutz Dishman Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3 Reaffirmed Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 126.7 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 518.6 Reaffirmed Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Fac CARE B Suspended Snj Distillers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 985.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 44.40) Sri Dhanalakshmi Sizing And Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended Spinning Mills A4 Star Wire (India) Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 434.4 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCD (Series I CARE AA+ 15860 Reaffirmed to VII) (Reduced from 1,650) The Indian Hotels Co. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Today Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended
/CARE A2
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.4 Reaffirmed
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed
/CARE A4 BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 