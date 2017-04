Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Balaji Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Revised from CARE A3 Bhadiyadra Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Brahampuri Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Captain Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 73.9 Reaffirmed Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Integrated Waste ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Management Co Pvt Ltd. Embio Ltd. ST Non FB Fac CARE A3+ 15.3 Assigned Embio Ltd. ST FB Fac* CARE A3+ 35 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Fashion Accessories ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Flsmidth Pfister India Ltd short -term Bk Fac - - Notice of Erstwhile Transweigh (India) Ltd Withdrawal Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 157 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 11.7CR) Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Engineering & Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13600 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 550cr) Karthik Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69.6 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 840 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280.2 Reaffirmed Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Damanganga Investments Pvt Ltd) Namco Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3400 Reaffirmed New Gujarat Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Drugs & Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.3 Reaffirmed Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88 Assigned Versatile Wires Ltd ST Bk CARE A4 54.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 312.5 Reaffirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2157.8 Reaffirmed Amri Hospitals Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3 B.C.Mohanty & Sons Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Birla Surya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13755 Rev ised from "CARE B Brahampuri Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.9 Reaffirmed Brahampuri Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Captain Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 56.3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Integrated Waste LT Bk Fac CARE D 127.1 Assigned Management Co Pvt Ltd. Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1.3 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 420 reclassif /CARE A3+ ied to long/short term (earlier rated as CARE A3+) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1.2 Reaffirmed Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 reclassif /CARE A3+ ied to long/short term (earlier rated as CARE A3+) Darode Jog Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Darode Jog Realties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 720 Assigned Embio Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed Flsmidth Pfister India Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Erstwhile Transweigh (India) Ltd Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Gdr Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BB Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 84.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 13.3CR) Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 75 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 311.5 Reaffirmed Harsh Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Il&Fs Engineering & Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9947.9 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd reduced from Rs. 1,028 crore Jag Heet Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 149205.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14510.62cr) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 48008 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from 3,297.27cr) Johnson Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Johnson Enterprise Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Kanade Aqua Farm Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB - Suspended Karthik Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 178.5 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 600 Reaffirmed A4 Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.1 Reaffirmed Damanganga Investments Pvt Ltd) Namco Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1041.1 Reaffirmed Nand Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59 Assigned New Gujarat Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Revised from CARE BB Rabirun Vinimay Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6000 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Rambha Jo'S LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 33.3 Reaffirmed Santoshi Barriers Film India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.2 Reaffirmed Satadhar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.5 Reaffirmed Sawar Lall Singhania Memorial Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 80.9 Assigned Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.5 Reaffirmed Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.8 Assigned Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 197.6 Reaffirmed Shri Badrinarain Alloys & Steels LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shrotra Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 289.5 Assigned Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 860 Assigned Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned /CARE A4 Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81.9 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB+ 400 Withdrawn Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 68.8 Reaffirmed Veeda Clinical Research Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 85 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Versatile Wires Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 48.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 