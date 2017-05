Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 36.7 Assigned AHW Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30 CR) Amman-TRY Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4250 Revised from CARE A4+ Arch Pharmalabs Ltd ST Loan CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE A4+ Arohan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A2 (SO) 34.9 Assigned ATC Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Placed on credit watch C. P. Bagal & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed Corporation (Nhava Sheva) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 600 Reaffirmed Cyber Media India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.1 Revised from CARE A3 (Reduced from 3.81) Devi Construction Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Eastern Healthcare ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Emami Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17296.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,762.00 CR) Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Reaffirmed Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 CR) Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 385.0) Indian Potash Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 75500 Reaffirmed Indian Potash Ltd CP (Carved Out of CARE A1 4000 Reaffirmed WC limits) Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 87 Reaffirmed Jewelex India Pvt Ltd (JIPL) ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 57998 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CPs Programme CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Logistics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed M/s Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Reaffirmed Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd (NIL) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1490 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 146 CR) NHC Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (PIHPL) Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.8 Assigned Priority Gold Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3(SO) 800 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Priority Jewels Private Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Rathna Offset Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Notice of Industries Ltd Withdrawal Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3300 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 137.5 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 692.9 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 599.6 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+(SO) 400 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Revised from CARE A3 TCPL Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10 crore) Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed The Punjab State Co-operative ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5000 Reaffirmed Supply & Marketing Federation (Enhanced from 437.5) UAL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 550 Revised from CARE A2 V.I.P. Industries Ltd CP CARE A1 200 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 854 Assigned AHW Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 762.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 79.75 CR) Amman-TRY Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.5 Reaffirmed Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 275.2 Reaffirmed Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT Loans CARE D 7587.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Arch Pharmalabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5750 Revised from CARE BB+ ATC Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 75157.6 Placed on credit watch Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1131.8 Reaffirmed BVG India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7357.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 775 crore) C. P. Bagal & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Reaffirmed Chandraudai Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Reclassification of bank facilities from short-term to long-term.The short term rating assigned to the bank facilities stands withdrawn with immediate effect Corporation (Nhava Sheva) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3301.3 Reaffirmed Cyber Media India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 12.06) Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Issuer Rating CARE BB-(Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 414.7 Reaffirmed (DFSL) Datamatics Financial Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed (DFSL) /CARE A3+ Devi Construction Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 49 Reaffirmed Diganta Investment and Finance Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Emami Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4195.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 518.87 CR) Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2850 Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3313.3 Reaffirmed Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2CR) Geo Biotechnologies India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed (GBIPL) GGL Hotel & Resort Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 825.7 Reaffirmed GVK Coal (Tokisud) Company Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3100 Reaffirmed HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 3000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Indian Potash Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12000 Reaffirmed Jalan Maple Shelters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110.7 Reaffirmed Jewelex India Pvt Ltd (JIPL) LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 154801.1 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE AA+ 16120 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Development NCD CARE AA 1800 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd (reduced from 200 CR) Logistics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed M/s Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 117.1 Reaffirmed M/s Nalli NKR Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107.6 Reaffirmed M/s. Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173 Reaffirmed Manjara Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise (Mody) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise (Mody) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 75 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 200 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 625.2 Assigned Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 970 Revised from CARE B Neoteric Infomatique Ltd (NIL) LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 160 Assigned Neoteric Infomatique Ltd (NIL) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 660 Reaffirmed NHC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27 Reaffirmed Nila Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 69.6 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs.2.50 crore) Nila Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)1210.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (PIHPL) (reduced from 126.55 CR) Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80.6 Reaffirmed Plastene Polyfilms Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.6 Assigned R.C.P Infratech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 401 Reaffirmed (reduced from 52.0 CR) Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Rathna Offset Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 271.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac (A) CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (enhanced from Rs.9.35 Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac (B) CARE BB- 197.8 Notice of Industries Ltd Withdrawal Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1300 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 773 Revised from CARE BBB Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 1443.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.140.35 crore) Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs would have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD** CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed **The outstanding NCDs would have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment TCPL Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1682 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.130.98 crore) Texplas Textile India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 660 Reaffirmed The Punjab State Co-operative LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6125 Revised from Supply & Marketing Federation CARE BBB (Enhanced from 362.5 CR) The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4310 Reaffirmed (reduced from 589.75) Timber Trail Travel Today Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 136.5 Assigned TVS Novotema Elastomeric LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 146.2 Reaffirmed Engineered Products Pvt Ltd TVS Novotema Elastomeric Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Engineered Products Pvt Ltd -/CARE A3 UAL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1183.8 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.88.15 crore) Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 290 Revised from CARE BBB Vaibavlaxmi Clean Energy LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BB 565.7 Reaffirmed Yalamanchili Software Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 98 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.