Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Reaffirmed Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154.8 Assigned Bang Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Dyestuff Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 147 Reaffirmed Everonn Education Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 580 Revised from CARE A4 Firestar Diamond FZE ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ (SO)350 Reaffirmed Based) Firestar Diamond International Pvt ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A2+ (SO)222.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) (enhanced from Rs.7.90 crore)**as on Jan 29, 2013 Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A2+ (SO)517.5 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from 6.25CR) Flexituff International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2942.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 167.43cr) Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed IQRA Educational & Charitable ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Trust (IQRA) J B Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.15 J.R.Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 430.7 Reaffirmed Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed K.K. Continental Trade Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed KazStroyService Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1000 % India Pvt Ltd (KSSIPL) Kotsons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 125 Revised from CARE A4 Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 840 Reaffirmed MAK Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mangal Keshav Capital Ltd (MKCL) CP CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Nirman Stelco Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.7 Assigned Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST Fac (Non Fund CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed based) Sequel Alloys & Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrenuj & Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2350 Reaffirmed Siddhi Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned Sonal Apparel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments (VGL) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2200 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Vishal Construction Co) WPIL Ltd. ST debt (including CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.12.01crore) Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 371.1 Reaffirmed Aqua Power Pvt Ltd. (APPL) LT Fac CARE BBB 315 Assigned Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ - Suspended CARE A2+ Bang Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Bang Overseas Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ CAR80 Assigned A4+ Brindavan Hydropower Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO- Suspended C.P. Milk & Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Issuer Rating CARE BB- (Is)- Reaffirmed Ltd Dyestuff Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Everonn Education Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7302.9 Revised from CARE BB- Everonn Education Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE D 200 Revised from Fac CARE BB-/CARE A4 Firestar Diamond BVBA LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)*370 Reaffirmed *in principle rating removed. Firestar Diamond International Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) (reduced from Rs.365.10.00 crore) Firestar International Pvt Ltd Firestar CARE A- (SO) 14685 Reaffirmed International Private Limited (enhanced from 1260CR) Flexituff International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2835.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 198.02) Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Reaffirmed Gujarat Steel & Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Hetero Med Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 113.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.82cr) IQRA Educational & Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.7 Reaffirmed Trust (IQRA) J B Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 565.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50.87 J.R.Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1119.9 Revised from CARE C Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed K.K Fibers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.K. Continental Trade Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed KazStroyService Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4398.6 % India Pvt Ltd (KSSIPL) KazStroyService Infrastructure LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 4694 % India Pvt Ltd (KSSIPL) CARE A4+ Kotsons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Kotsons Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 610 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4 KPR Fertilisers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Mahavir Civil Engineering and Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 - Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Mahavir Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.2 Assigned MAK Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.15 Reaffirmed MAK Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 130 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Nirman Stelco Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B- 44 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajasthan Transmission Wires Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B-/ CARE90 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 167.6 Assigned Sahara School Holding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 596.5 Reaffirmed Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd TL CARE BB 63.7 Assigned Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Assigned Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE BB- 33.1 Revised from CARE BB Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fac (Fund CARE BB- / 40 Revised from based) CARE A4 CARE BB]/ CARE A4 Satguru Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Fac (TL)* CARE BBB+ (SO37.4 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Flexituff International Limited [FIL, Rated CARE BBB+/A3+] Sequel Alloys & Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE435 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power LT Bk Fac CARE D 4510 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shrenuj & Co Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Shrenuj & Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7630 Reaffirmed Siddhi Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 149.6 Assigned Sonal Apparel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sonal Apparel Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 415 Reclassified CARE A3 from Short Term to Long Term/Short Term Sri Bajrang Seed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Tagore Educational Trust (TET) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 483.9 Reaffirmed Tapovan International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.7 Reaffirmed The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Titan TimeProducts Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/ CARE- 'Notice of A1+ Withdrawal Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 108.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.71cr) Vijayawada Municipal Corporation outstanding ratings - - 'Notice of Withdrawal Viom Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 72607.2 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.4 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Vishal Construction Co) Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 240 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Vishal Construction Co) CARE A4 WPIL Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.5cr) WPIL Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / CAR2175 Reaffirmed A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)