Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Revised from CARE A1 Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 465 Enhanced from Rs 11.50 Cr Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Brilliant Hotels And Infrastructure PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Dhruv Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 305 Assigned Dpsc Ltd. STD/CP* CARE A1+ % 500 Assigned * carved out of working capital bank limit Era Infra Engineering Ltd CP -- Withdrawn Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 189 Revised from CARE A4+ Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed Hn Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Indian Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.6 Assigned Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1754.5 Reaffirmed M. B. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 320 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 27.5 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Narbheram Vishram Nv Resorts Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Plastene India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1120 Revised from CARE A4+ Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 47 Reaffirmed Precision Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Provogue (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 355 Reaffirmed Rieco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Enhanced from Rs 60 Cr Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd Grading of CCt2 Reaffirmed Construction Contractor* * This grading is applicable for execution of contracts worth maximum Rs.950 crore in a year, in respect of existing areas of operations. Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3730 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 335 Cr Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 364 Reaffirmed Sahdev Jewellers ST Bk Fac (proposed) CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Sathavahana Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4840 Reaffirmed South Indian Bank Ltd CD CARE A1+ 40000 Enhanced from Rs 3,000 Cr South West Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 252.5 Reaffirmed Spring Infradev Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed Unison Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wilmar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5412.1 Assigned Adani Wilmar Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2 54305 Assigned Aditya Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Aditya Exim Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 135 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd. LT Loans CARE A+ 1731.6 Reduced from Rs 398.62 Cr Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1+ 1200 Revised from CARE A1 Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1155 Enhanced from Rs 30 Cr Archon Engicon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 1165 Enhanced from Rs 56.50 Cr Arss Damoh Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL) CARE BB- 870 Assigned Aum Cotton Co LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.9 Assigned Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Birla Surya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13755 Revised from CARE B Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 10500 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Brilliant Hotels And Infrastructure PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB 510 Assigned C&C Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4706.1 Reaffirmed C&C Construction Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /A4 31000 Reaffirmed Caparo Mi Steel Processing Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 58.3 Reduced from Rs 23.02 Cr Cm Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac -- Suspended Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 142.9 Reduced from Rs 14.5 Cr Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2250 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10500 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA+ 28850 Assigned Dhruv Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 217 Assigned Dish Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 80 Reduced from Rs 170 Cr First Blue Home Finance Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 324.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 458.8 Reaffirmed Glass Wall Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 530 Reaffirmed Gold Coin Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 229.2 Assigned Hetali Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 327.5 Assigned Hn Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.2 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Indian Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 731.9 Assigned Intellectual Building Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 207.2 Reaffirmed Jainendra Automotive Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 1500 Reaffirmed Kas Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 520.1 Assigned Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 370 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 2950 Assigned M & B Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.6 Revised from CARE BBB M & B Engineering Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 618.5 Revised from CARE BBB /A3 Maha Sakthi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Mahalaxmi Buildhome Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 35 Revised from CARE B+ Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7774770 Assigned Munimji & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Reduced from Rs 32.81 Cr @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Narbheram Vishram Noble India Construction Company Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 308.6 Reaffirmed Nv Resorts Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 253.1 Assigned Plastene India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Revised from CARE BB+ Plastene India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 650 Revised from CARE BB+ /A4+ Point Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 139.4 Reaffirmed Prashid Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.4 Assigned Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10.3 Reaffirmed Precision Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.3 Reaffirmed Provogue (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2338.8 Reaffirmed Regal Shipping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Retail Holding Ltd Deep Discount NCD CARE BBB- (SO) 1500* Reaffirmed * DDNCD has face value of Rs.150 crore; amount raised was Rs.112.50 crore. The DDNCDs have a bullet repayment at the end of three years i.e. June 08, 2013 Rieco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 354.2 Enhanced from Rs 25 Cr Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 695 Assigned Rohan Builders (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1342.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 133.20 Cr Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Assigned Sathavahana Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4588.7 Reaffirmed Savex Computers Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended South West Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3670 Enhanced from Rs 272 Cr Spanco Respondez Bpo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Reduced from Rs 12 Cr Tayal & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125.9 Reaffirmed Tayal & Co Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 40 Reaffirmed Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE C 1593 Revised from CARE D Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1410.3 Revised from CARE D (Nonfund based) Tdi Infrastructure Ltd NCD CARE C 70 Reaffirmed Unison Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1756.7 Assigned Urbanedge Hotels & Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 465 Reduced from Rs 50 Cr Varun Beverages (International) Ltd. Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 206.8 Revised from CARE BB Reduced from Rs 23.86 Cr Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.8 Enhanced from Rs 8.73 Cr Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 136 Enhanced from Rs 11.60 Cr Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes Issuer Rating CARE BB- (Is) 136 Assigned Wadhawan Holdings Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 467.7 Reduced from Rs 47.84 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)