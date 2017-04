Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90.5 Reaffirmed Anagha Pharma Pvt Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Apple Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 112 Reaffirmed Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Binayak Tex Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed CLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Damasha Stampings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Earth Minerals Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 100 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Erstwhile Punjab State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3020 Under Credit Board Watch Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Assigned Gujarat Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 253 Notice of Withdrawal Gupta Coal India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12000 Revised from CARE A3+ Gupta Global Resources Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1700 Revised from CARE A3+ Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.8 Assigned International Gold Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A4 Notice of Based) Withdrawal Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5830.1 Revised from CARE A4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP* CARE A4+ 3000 Revised from CARE A4 *Carved out of working capital limits Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 285 Reaffirmed Krishan Chander Ramesh Chander ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2080 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 717.2 Reaffirmed MBM Trade-Link Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Orient Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed Patspin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1317.5 Reaffirmed PGC Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1250.6 Revised from CARE A3 Rajshri Iron Industries (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Ramdoot Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Ritesh Tradefin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 690 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 260 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.4 crore) Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Ltd Satec Envir Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 138.7 Reaffirmed Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Siddiq Sea Food ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac (FBG) @ CARE A2 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 250 CR) @ Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Sistema JSFC and Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects Private Ltd in the ratio of 74:26 Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac (PBG) Withdrawn* *As the same is backed by 100% cash collateral SMS Paryavaran Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 780 Revised from CARE A3 South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Notice of withdrawal for 90 days Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 109.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing ST Non-FBL CARE A3 5500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.9 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.6 Reaffirmed Agre Properties and Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Allahabad Waste Processing Company LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 246 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB-(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SPML Infra Ltd. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.00 CR) Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 110 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from 8.50 CR) Alok Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed *Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Alok Industries Limited [Alok; rated CARE A / A1] Anagha Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 103.7 Assigned Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2200 Reaffirmed Apple Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2056.3 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 151.5 Revised from CARE B+ Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 926.6 Reaffirmed Ashford Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB- Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Bhagwati Banquets & Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1180.1 Reaffirmed Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.84 crore) Bindu Vayu Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8040 Assigned CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83 Assigned Damasha Stampings LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 Assigned DB Power (MP) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 32960 Reaffirmed DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56880 Reaffirmed Earth Minerals Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 27 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Erstwhile Punjab State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110062.6Under Credit Board Watch (enhanced from 7,284.04 CR) Erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Non SLR Bonds@ CARE BBB(SO) 3400 Reaffirmed Board @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Punjab Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3850 Reaffirmed Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 2000* Reaffirmed CARE A3 * Sub limit of term loan Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4950 Assigned Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 30 Assigned CARE A3 GSPC Distribution Networks Ltd NCDs (NCD) issue # CARE AA+(SO) 5000 Assigned # proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and GSPC Gas Company Ltd. jointly and severall. Gujarat Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Notice of Withdrawal Gupta Coal India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3242 Revised from CARE BBB Gupta Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 4208.9 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Gupta Global Resources Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1817.9 Revised from CARE BBB Gurukrupa Ginning & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 500 Assigned Dealership Ltd Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned International Gold Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 94.4 Reaffirmed Based) International Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac -CC * 0 Withdrawn *rating withdrawn as cash credit facility has been closed and there is nil outstanding against it. International Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB+ 16.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.87 cr) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15814.1 Revised from CARE B+ Jakson Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Reaffirmed Jakson Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE600 Reaffirmed A1+ Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1360 Reaffirmed Jakson Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CAR650 Reaffirmed A1+ Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 224.4 Reaffirmed Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO140* Reaffirmed / CARE A3 (SO) *Shrenuj & Company Ltd (rated CARE BBB+ / A3) has given unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee for bank facilities of Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd Kohinoor Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2440 Revised from CARE BB+ L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2325 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 239.33 CR) Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4931.1 Reaffirmed Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 250 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1782.8 Reaffirmed Mathura Nagar Waste Processing LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 147 Revised from Company Ltd CARE BBB-(SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by SPML Infra Ltd Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 23014.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 28050 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A2 CARE BBB+/CARE A2+ ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 25080 Reaffirmed ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - CARE A+ 12500 Reaffirmed External Commercial Borrowing Orient Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 520.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.54.32 crore) Oswal Extrusion Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 250 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Patspin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2516.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 257.16 CR) Patspin India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / CARE60 Reaffirmed A4 PGC Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 984.7 Revised from CARE BBB- PGC Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 500 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Prakash Constrowell Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 193.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Prakash Constrowell Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / CAR210 Revised from (Non-fund Based) A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Prinik Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.2 Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 268.6 Reaffirmed Ramdoot Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 36 Assigned Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 9.5 Assigned Ritesh Tradefin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91 Reaffirmed RRB Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1110 Revised from (Fundbased) CARE D (reduced from 128.41 CR) RRB Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (WCTL) CARE B 400 Assigned RRB Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / CARE600 Revised from A4 CARE D (reduced from 148.88 CR) Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 224 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 960.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.44.89 crore) Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3250 Assigned Ltd Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4670 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 380 CR) Satec Envir Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 361.3 Reaffirmed Shakti Investcap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed *Proposed bank overdraft facilities of Rs.25 crore to be used for trading in debt securities and backed by collateral of debt securities Shashank Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Precisions LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB-(SO)95 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Shri Ram Precisions Proposed LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO)55 Assigned * In-principle rating is assigned as these facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited Siddiq Sea Food LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.1 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn^ ^ Rating withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the amount outstanding SMS Paryavaran Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BBB- South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2208.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.163.96 crore) Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2143.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 221.78 CR) Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned THDC India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20000 Reaffirmed The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB 4053.6 Revised from Co. Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from 734.74 CR) The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing LT FB Limits CARE BBB 3600 Revised from Co. Ltd CARE BBB- The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 182.4 Reaffirmed Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 60* Reaffirmed *Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable cross corporate guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt. Ltd. (CARE A-), Uni-Design Jewellery Uni-Design Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) /550* Reaffirmed A2(SO) *Backed by joint and several, unconditional and irrevocable cross corporate guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt. Ltd. (CARE A-), Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. ,Uni-Design Elite Jewellery Pvt. Ltd and Parmes Diamonds Exports Pvt. Ltd. Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - 0 Withdrawn Uni-Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 750 Revised from CARE BBB+ Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 71.1 Reaffirmed Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 477.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.55crore) Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 477.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.55crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.