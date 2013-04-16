Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Communication Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6cr) ACIL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135.5 Assigned Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - withdrawn Ltd. (reduced from 16.52cr) Agri Gold Foods and Farm Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from Ltd CARE D Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 620 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd CP (CP) (Carved out CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed of existing WC limits) AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 1180 (enhanced from Rs.93 crore) Amtek Auto Ltd CP (CP)/Shortterm CARE A1+% 3500 debt (STD) (Carved out of WC limits) Amtek Auto Ltd CP (CP)/Shortterm CARE A1+% 1500 debt (STD) Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 380 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd CP (CP) (Carved out CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed of existing WC limits) Amtek India Ltd CP (CP)/Non- CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures (NCD) API Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-Fund CARE A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Based) BMP Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 (SO) 930 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited Calista Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed CFC Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.10CR Dharani Sugars and Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2080 Reaffirmed DHOOT TRANSMISSIONS Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 225 Reaffirmed Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) IVRCL Chengapalli Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 426 Karan Letex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Assigned KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 22.6 Reaffirmed Mahajan Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Max Alert Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned Navayuga Infotech P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1070 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 123 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4 crore) Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80.7 Reaffirmed Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd (RJWL) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned RKI Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Seabase Impex P. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Vijaya Meenakshi Timber ST Bk Fac CARE A4 71.5 Assigned Traders Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Silk Land Furnishings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sumilon Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO)300 Assigned Taj SATS Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt (STD) CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,150 cr) Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17040 Assigned Themis Medicare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 677.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.69.75 crore) Tricom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 112.5 Assigned UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-Fund CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Based) Vir Alloys and Steel Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 307.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Volt-age Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.19.50 crore) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2 (SO) 170 Reaffirmed Based and Non-FB Limit)* (enhanced from Rs.17 crore) / *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Communication Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Downgraded from CARE BB ACIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9412.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.402.55 crore) Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34 Assigned Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 525 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 32.95) Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 840 Reaffirmed Ltd. CARE A3 (reduced from 62.20cr) Agri Gold Foods and Farm Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 437.4 Revised from Ltd CARE D Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 22686.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.908.23 crore) AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.5 Assigned AMR India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA% 42262.6 enhanced from Rs.2,390 crore) Amtek Auto Ltd NCDs (various CARE AA % 15700 issues) (NCD) Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 23926.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,013.42 crore) Amtek India Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed API Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Based) Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Revised from (formerly Ashapura Apparels Pvt. CARE BB Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB - - Withdrawn limits) Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 4057.8 Under credit watch Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A2+% 1828.4 B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Barnala Builders & Property LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Consultants BHARATI VIDYAPEETH PUNE LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 926 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A 885 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS-I (CRPS-I) (reduced from 99.75cr) BMP Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB- (SO)50 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited Brassco Estates Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD)* CARE AA(SO)% 600 *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable undertaking by Amtek Auto Ltd (AAL) to purchase from BEPL the preference shares (to be pledged with Debenture Truste C Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.7 Downgraded from CARE BB+ (reduced from 13.93cr) Calista Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 251.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 44.77 crore) CFC Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50CR) Dharani Sugars and Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4415.7 Reaffirmed DHOOT TRANSMISSIONS Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 494.2 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd NCD III issue - - Withdrawn Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30489.3 Revised from CARE BBB Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE BBB- 2860 Revised from (aggregate) CARE BBB Era Infra Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 20000 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3 Future E-Commerce Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.07cr) Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2091.7 Reaffirmed Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE BB+/A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Fund Based) Hyderabad Ring Road Project Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk - - Notice of Fac (BG) Withdrawal Hyderabad Ring Road Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1997.2 Reaffirmed IRM Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 192.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.17.88 crore) IVRCL Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 7974.5 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero Coupon NCD CARE A- (SO) 9825.9 Reaffirmed (ZCD) -II* *Backed by letter of comfort from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/CARE A1) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 169355.6Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16,632.49CR) Jhabua Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21800 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Processing Centres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 417.7 Reaffirmed Karan Letex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 106 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.39cr) KLA Foods (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB - 199.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs. 24.30 crore) LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB - 600 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.30 crore) LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB -/ 230 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.30 crore) Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Max Alert Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Assigned Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO)% 500 Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO)%350 Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK) Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Redeemable CARE AA-(SO)% 500 Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Karnataka (GoK) Navayuga Infotech P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)850 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 423.7 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from Rs.59.11 crore) Padmavati Cotton Ginning & LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Pressing Pvt. Ltd Polygenta Technologies Ltd TL CARE BB 100 Assigned Polygenta Technologies Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Reaffirmed Pratap Wahini Samaj Kalyan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40.6 Assigned Rane (Madras) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 249.4 Reaffirmed Rane (Madras) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 590 Reaffirmed A1 RASA Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO362.4 Assigned RASA Autocom Ltd (RASA) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO362.5 Assigned RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO191.5 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable shortfall guarantee and letter of comfort given by RICO Auto Industries Limited RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd (RJWL) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned RICO Jinfei Wheels Ltd (RJWL) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)191.5* Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable shortfall guarantee and letter of comfort given by RICO Auto Industries Limited Rishi Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 70 Assigned RKI Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factroy LT/ Short- term Bk CARE B+/CARE 150 Assigned Fac A4 Seabase Impex P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 900 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1600 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.210 crore) Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.88cr) Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.14cr) Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 207 Reaffirmed Ltd Singhal Forestry Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)185 Assigned Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47.1 Assigned Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 320 Assigned CARE A3 Sri Venkata Padmavathi Raw & LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.8 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)1840 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd NCD CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB / - Suspended CARE A4 Suzlon Engitech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 135* Assigned *Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Ushdev International Limited (rated CARE BBB+/A3+) to the lenders of Suzlon Engitech Ltd Taj SATS Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 220 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,150 cr) Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ - Assigned Themis Medicare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.24.30 crore) Themis Medicare Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE D 379.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.30 crore) Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2130 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Transstroy Dindigul-Theni-Kumili LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Reaffirmed Tollways Pvt Ltd Transstroy Trichy-Karaikudi LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1870 Reaffirmed Tollways Pvt Ltd Tricom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 356.5 Assigned UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Based) Vaibavlaxmi Clean Energy LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BB 565.7 Reaffirmed Vir Alloys and Steel Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Reaffirmed Ltd Vir Alloys and Steel Company Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Volt-age Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6 crore) West Haryana Highways Projects Pvt LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB 4042.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Debt) West Haryana Highways Projects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 289.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (Subordinate debt) Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)* CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited /(enhanced from Rs.2 crore) Yash Knitwear LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Yogesh Oil & Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.