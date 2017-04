Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1540 Revised from CARE A3 Archdeep Interiors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 125 Assigned Asian Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 8000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Divya Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.6 Assigned erstwhile Damanganga Investments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fabtech Manufacturing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Jailaxmi Casting and Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 19 crore) Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.0 CR) Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 842.5 Reaffirmed Kundan Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed M.K. Group ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.00 CR) MMTC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 54500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5428 cr) MSTC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 67500 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.2 Assigned Panem Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Pearl Drinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 withdrawn (reduced from Rs.10 crore) Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8 CR) Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9 Assigned Rathi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed S.S. Alloys & Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Safari Bikes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Satguru Foundations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Assigned Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1782.8 Assigned SSA International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2915 Reaffirmed Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.55 CR) Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.95) TechFab International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.50) Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.35 Assigned Uttam Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Assigned VISA Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11000 Revised from CARE D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1090 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 100 CR) Archdeep Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10.5 Assigned Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 1300 Assigned CARE A2 Asian Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd LT-Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1000 Assigned NCD Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 48875.1 Revised from CARE A Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.5 Assigned Cure Life Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 238.1 Assigned Diagnosis Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Divya Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 514.1 Assigned erstwhile Damanganga Investments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fabtech Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 403.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 129.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.34 CR) Jailaxmi Casting and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 793.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 73.58 crore) Jailaxmi Casting and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 100 Assigned CARE A4+ Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB 470 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 107.0 CR) K.R.K. Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 410 Reaffirmed Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1361 Reaffirmed (reduced from 151.15cr) Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.130 crore) Kundan Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 503.5 Reaffirmed M.K. Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 112.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.55 CR) Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (reduced from 60.00 CR) Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac CARE BBB(SO) 800 Assigned Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac CARE BBB(SO) 100 Assigned MMTC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed MMTC Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA / CAR58750 Reaffirmed A1+ National Highway Authority of India LT Capital Gains CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds National Highway Authority of India LT Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Panem Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Parishudh Machines Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Pawan Edifice Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 185 Assigned Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 574 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.56.92 crore) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 335.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.40.11 crore) Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed based (reduced from Rs.39.5 crore) Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - withdrawn Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 280.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.30 CR) Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C / CARE6.5 Assigned A4 Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 416.1 Reaffirmed Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned Rajasthan Antibiotics Limited LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 328.8 Reaffirmed Rathi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 780.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.04 CR) S.S. Alloys & Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.06cr) Safari Bikes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Satguru Foundations LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.2 Assigned Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62 Revised from CARE B Shree Bhavani Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 191.8 Assigned Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 207 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.50 CR) Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / CAR50 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 3 CR) Shri Sudershan Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5580 Assigned SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / 435 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac CARE D 4075 Reaffirmed Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd LT Subordinate Bk CARE D 284 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Varadharaja Fruit Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Assigned Ltd SSA International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1908.6 Reaffirmed Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 239.5 Reaffirmed Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.28cr) Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / CAR15 Reaffirmed A4 Surana Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1800 Reaffirmed Tarachand International Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / CARE500 Assigned A4 Texplas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 193.8 Assigned Texplas India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / CARE40 Assigned A4 Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 181.25 Assigned Uttam Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2388.2 Assigned Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Issuer Rating CARE BB- (Is)- Reaffirmed Ltd VISA Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12978.1 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)