Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BANDHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES PVT. LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE A1 (SO) 1320 Assigned Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23 Reaffirmed Exedy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Jinaehat Export Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 181.6 Assigned Jindal Fine Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93 Downgraded from CARE A4+ JVL Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20856.5 Assigned Kalpsutra Gujarat. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Kamla Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Assigned Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1570.5 Reaffirmed Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 % Nilkamal BITO Storage Systems Pvt. ST WC Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 6.50cr) NOCIL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.28.00 crore) NR Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Assigned Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Rajesh Exports Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2400 Reaffirmed Rajesh Exports Ltd ST Non FB Fac CARE A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed SEL Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed Sintech Precision Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Sukh Sagar Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Assigned Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Transstroy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5630.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 511.80cr) Tulsi Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 11.00cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Trust March 2013 - I Series A PTCs CARE A+ (SO) 247.4 Assigned Andhra Pradesh State Road LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25135.3 Revised from Transport Corporation CARE BBB- (enhanced from 2477.51cr) APG Shimla University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2060 Assigned Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 430 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AA- 6400 Reaffirmed (Series I) Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO)44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Exedy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.4 Reaffirmed Future Market Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 1900 Reaffirmed Horizon Projects Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB- 1350 Assigned IG3 Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3913.1 Revised from CARE B Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 193.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.81cr) Jindal Fine Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Downgraded from CARE BB+ JSW Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18000 Reaffirmed JVL Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3118 Assigned Kalpsutra Gujarat. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.5 Assigned Kamla Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 93.9cr) Kohinoor Paper & Newsprint Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2943 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 265.0cr) Kohinoor Paper & Newsprint Pvt. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 550 Reaffirmed Ltd. CARE A3 (enhanced from 25.0) Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3084.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE BBB+ (SO12559.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Instruments-Bonds* (Series XVI - XXIV) * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO780.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE BBB+ (SO- withdrawn Corporation Ltd. Instruments-Bonds (Series XIV) Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3304.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.348.52 crore Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE AA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (NCD) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA (SO)*9010.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,071.08cr) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from MMTC Ltd (CARE AA/CARE A1+) Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 1400 Revised from CARE BBB Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd LT NCD (NINL bonds - withdrawn 2012) Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 694.4 % Nilkamal BITO Storage Systems Pvt. LT - TL CARE BBB- 30 Assigned Ltd. Nilkamal BITO Storage Systems Pvt. LT WC Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 8.00cr) NOCIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1845 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from Rs. 192 crore) NR Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Assigned Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.5 Assigned PointRed Telecom Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Roselabs Polymers Ltd (erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE B 515 Reaffirmed Roselabs Polymers Pvt Ltd) [enhanced from Rs.31.50 crore] SEL Manufacturing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31860.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2747.06cr) Sintech Precision Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 45 Assigned Sukh Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 31.5 Assigned Transstroy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10144.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 752.69cr) Transstroy (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 17302 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (enhanced from1,207.20cr) Tulsi Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2209.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 74.09cr) Vasukamal Properties Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - withdrawn Vidyaa Vikas Educational and LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.5 Assigned Medical Charitable Trust - Thanjai Vijay Associates (Wadhwa) NCDs CARE BBB - withdrawn Constructions Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 