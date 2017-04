Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 930 Reaffirmed (reduced from 127.00 CR) Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A4 50 Reaffirmed Arkkays National Engineering and ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 410 Revised from Foundry Company CARE A3 BHEL Electrical Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.1 Assigned Dee Control & Electric Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A4 25 Assigned Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed GTL Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A4 39000 Reaffirmed K.P.R. Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1328.2 Reaffirmed Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A4 10 Revised from CARE D Rajesh Exports Ltd FB Fac CARE A3+ 2400 Reaffirmed Rajesh Exports Ltd Non-FB Fac CARE A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed Rajesh Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Rolta India Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A1 3687.5 Revised from CARE A1+ (enhanced from 300 CR) Shri Gajanan Sahkari Sahkhar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A3 400 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CAREA A4+ 577.5 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 28100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,532 CR) Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1195 Assigned The India Cements Ltd CP/STD (stand alone) CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4946.4 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd CP/STD (carved out) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tulsi Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 11) Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 110 CR) Welspun Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 770 Reaffirmed Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA BB- 156.6 Reaffirmed Arkkays National Engineering and LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 458.2 Revised from Foundry Company CARE BBB- Astha Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 532.2 Assigned AU FINANCIERS (INDIA) LTD. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 696.6 Assigned AU FINANCIERS (INDIA) LTD. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 52.4 Assigned BHEL Electrical Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Assigned City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Assigned Dee Control & Electric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Dee Control & Electric Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned CARE A4 Dharwad Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 385 Assigned Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 255.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from Rs.29.27 crore) ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 114 Assigned PVT. LTD ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 115 Assigned PVT. LTD ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 244.4 Assigned PVT. LTD ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A2 PTCs CARE B- (SO) 27.2 Assigned PVT. LTD ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO)12.6 Assigned PVT. LTD ESAF MICROFINANCE AND INVESTMENTS Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO)15.7 Assigned PVT. LTD Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5725.8 Reaffirmed Essar Power Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9345 Reaffirmed GTL Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA C 1000 Reaffirmed GTL Ltd NCD CAREA C 14000 Reaffirmed Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.5 Assigned Haveri Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 385 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 4000 Assigned Services Ltd K.P.R. Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7536.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 794.64 CR) Karnataka Power Transmission LT Bk Fac TL CARE A- 45000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Lokhandwala Kataria Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MAGMA FINCORP LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 2035.7 Assigned MAGMA FINCORP LTD Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 153.2 Assigned MAGMA FINCORP LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 3526.5 Assigned MAGMA FINCORP LTD Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 265.4 Assigned MAGMA FINCORP LTD. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA + (SO1605.2 Assigned MAGMA FINCORP LTD. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA + (SO133.9 Assigned MAGMA ITL FINANCE LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 377 Assigned MAGMA ITL FINANCE LTD Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 29.3 Assigned MAGMA ITL FINANCE LTD. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA + (SO647.8 Assigned MAGMA ITL FINANCE LTD. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA + (SO52.5 Assigned Moon Steels and General Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 224.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd MSK Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)90.9* Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Welspun Projects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/A3+) to the lenders of MSK Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) Pvt. Ltd Muthayammal Educational Trust and LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 167.8 Assigned Research Foundation Nabadigant Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CAREA C 40 Assigned Nova Medical Centers NCR Region LT Bk Fac# CARE B+(SO) 240 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nova Medical Centers Pvt. Ltd. (NMPL) Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL ) CARE BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Based/Non-fund based) Nova Medical Centers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-fund CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed based) NuPower Renewables Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CAREA BBB 4978.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 731.50 CR ) Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ CARE200 Assigned A4 Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA C 87.7 Revised from CARE D Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CAREA C / CAR57.5 Revised from A4 CARE D Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 200 Assigned CARE A4 Popawala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Assigned Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA BB- 28 Revised from CARE BBB- Precision Electronics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CAREA BB- / 50 Revised from CARE A4 CARE A3* (Reduced from 10 CR) * reclassified from short term facility to long term / short term facility Rajesh Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 748.3 Reaffirmed RG Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 1350 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd (RPIPL) Rolta India Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE A 4000 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 120 CR) Rolta India Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A 21463 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 1645 CR) Sharda Construction and LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB- 220 Revised from Corporation Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Sharda Construction and LT Bk Fac NFB CARE BBB- 350 Revised from Corporation Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Shreeji Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.3 Assigned SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1960.7 Assigned LTD SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 103.2 Assigned LTD SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1906.2 Assigned LTD SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 100.3 Assigned LTD SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO)1184.8 Assigned LTD SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO)62.4 Assigned LTD Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CAREA BBB- / 250 Reaffirmed CARE A3 SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE Pvt LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 999.7 Assigned *The tenure may change due to prepayments / foreclosures in the pool. SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE Pvt LTD Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 658.3 Assigned *The tenure may change due to prepayments / foreclosures in the pool Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CAREA BB- 28.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.7 CR) Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 715 CR) The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 21364.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from2060.03 CR) The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6008.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.660.33 crore) The West India Power Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 218.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tribhuvan Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Tulsi Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2209.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 74.09) Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 100 CR) Vadinar Power Co. Ltd LT loan CARE BBB+ 17610 Reaffirmed Valecha Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3520 Assigned Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Welspun Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)# 1.7 Reaffirmed #Backed by first charge on escrow of revenue receipt of Jalandhar Bus Terminal (JBT) Build Operate Transfer (BOT) project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)$ 202 Reaffirmed $ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Raisen-Rahatghar (R-R) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)@ 167.5 Reaffirmed @ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Hosangabad-Harda-Khandwa (H-H-K) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)^ 17.7 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by first charge on escrow of revenue receipt of Ludhiana Bus Terminal (LBT) BOT project Welspun Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 974.1 Reaffirmed Welspun Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 3280 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Welspun Steel Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue CARE BBB(SO)*700 Reaffirmed *Backed by pledge of the promoters' unencumbered, fully paid equity shares of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.