Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Lighting Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Avon Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 275 Reaffirmed Avon Organics Ltd ST Loans CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Avon Organics Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A4 400 Revised from out of sanctioned CARE A4+(SO) WC limits) Calyx Chemicals and IPO Grade CARE IPO 70500000Assigned Pharmaceuticals Ltd Grade 3 East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1.3 Assigned Emmbi Polyarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4.00 crore) Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Revised from CARE A3 Indofil Industries Ltd ST Non-FB Limits CARE A2+ 3500 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A2+ 1000 Assigned sanctioned WC limits) Kan Victual Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 117.5 Assigned Network Systems and Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Petryc International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Rachana Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 170 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (CP/STD) Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed Venus Lifestyles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.9 Assigned Akshar Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1073 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.112.30 crore) Akshar Land Developers (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Reaffirmed Associated Lighting Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Autocreate Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 144.7 Assigned Avon Organics Ltd LT Loans CARE B 453.3 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) Avon Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 550 Revised from CARE BB- East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Assigned Emmbi Polyarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 820 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.54.80 crore) Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Assigned Hari Om Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO)382.8 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/Short-term Bk CARE BBB+(SO)100 Reaffirmed Fac@ / CARE A2+(SO) Indofil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2804.5 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd LT/ST FB WC limits CARE BBB+ / 4750 Assigned CARE A2+ Jai Shiv Syncotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 257.4 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.2 Assigned Khivraj Techpark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1710.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 230.84) L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 11980 Reaffirmed L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Subordinate Bk CARE BBB+(SO)500 Reaffirmed Fac Network Systems and Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 219.2 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd (reduced from 34.05 CR) Parvin Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 158.4 Assigned Parvin Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 119.9 Assigned Petryc International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.5 Assigned Praman Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)350 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd (rated CARE BBB-) Puranik Builders (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 150.00 crore) QRG Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 649.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 76 CR) Reliance Gas Transportation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 6890.33 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCD CARE AAA 45000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AAA 14197.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd NCD CARE AAA 29700 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2314.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt. LT NCD* CARE AAA (SO)5000 Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by a structured payment mechanism created by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited (rated CARE AAA) for timely servicing of its debt obligations. Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt. LT NCD* CARE AAA (SO)10000 Reaffirmed Ltd * backed by a structured payment mechanism created by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Ports and Terminals Limited (rated CARE AAA) for timely servicing of its debt obligations. Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Loans CARE BB+ 200.5 Reaffirmed Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3345 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6008.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.660.33 crore) Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99.5 Assigned Venus Lifestyles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 808.9 Reaffirmed Venus Lifestyles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 1 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 