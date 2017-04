Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AEGIS LTD. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 650 Revised from CARE A1+ AMAZON TEXTILES Pvt LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned ASSAM COMPANY INDIA LTD. ST Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE A4 BIL INFRATECH LTD. ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn BINANI CEMENT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 336cr) BRILLIANT GRAMMAR SCHOOL LT Bk Fac CARE A3 107.5 Assigned EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY CADILA PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed DEEPAK NOVOCHEM TECHNOLOGIES Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00cr) DISHMAN PHARMACEUTICALS AND ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2681.7 Reaffirmed CHEMICALS Ltd EASTMAN CAST AND FORGE Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed ELEC STEEL PROCESSING INDUSTRIES ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5632.5 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 517.15cr) ESSAR STEEL INDIA Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32380 Reaffirmed ESSAR STEEL INDIA Ltd CP/ST Debt (CP/STD) CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed (Standalone) ESWARI ELECTRICALS Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned FINE JEWELLERY INDIA Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 114.4 Assigned FIRESTAR DIAMOND FZE ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Assigned FIRESTAR DIAMOND INTERNATIONAL Pvt ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A2+ (SO)1527.2 Assigned Ltd Based) FIRESTAR INTERNATIONAL Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non Fund CARE A2+ (SO)2482.5 Assigned Based) INFINITI RETAIL LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed INFRATECH LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Withdrawn INTERNATIONAL Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non Fund CARE A2+ (SO)1527.2 Assigned Based) KANIN INDIA Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned KHUSHBU IMPEX ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned PILOT INDUSTRIES Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned PNG JEWELLERY & GEMS ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned RAVE@MOTI ENTERTAINMENT PVT LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.6 Assigned RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE Ltd CP/ST Debt programme CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned RELIANCE POWER TRANSMISSION Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Assigned TRENT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed TRIDENT TOOLS Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned VELANI OILS PVT LTD ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADI TEXFAB LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 388.3 Assigned AEGIS LTD. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1600 Assigned AMAR INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 150 Assigned Based) AMAR INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. LT Bk Fac (Non-Fund CARE BB- 500 Assigned Based) AMAZON TEXTILES Pvt LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 137.5 Assigned ANILINE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Assigned Ltd ASSAM COMPANY INDIA LTD. LT Bk Fac CARE D 4646.5 Revised from CARE BB AUTO AGRIC INDUSTRIES Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned BIL INFRATECH LTD. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12cr) BIL INFRATECH LTD. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)360 Reaffirmed In-principle / CARE A3(SO) (reduced from 86cr) BIL INFRATECH LTD. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (SO)/ CARE A3(SO) (enhanced from 50cr) BINANI CEMENT Ltd NCDs (NCD)* - 116.7 Withdrawn * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of BCL, as there is no outstanding amount against the same. BINANI CEMENT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18860.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,668.67cr) BINANI INDUSTRIES Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7357.5 Reaffirmed CADILA PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3952.6 Reaffirmed CADILA PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 1800 Reaffirmed CARE A2 DEEPAK NOVOCHEM TECHNOLOGIES Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.25cr) DISHMAN PHARMACEUTICALS AND LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2082.7 Reaffirmed CHEMICALS Ltd (enhanced from Rs.156.72 crore) DISHMAN PHARMACEUTICALS AND LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 250 Reaffirmed CHEMICALS Ltd CARE A3 EAST AND WEST BUILDERS LT Bk Fac CARE BB 847.1 Assigned EASTMAN CAST AND FORGE Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 247.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26.16cr) ELEC STEEL PROCESSING INDUSTRIES LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112 Assigned ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4419.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 548.47cr) ESSAR STEEL INDIA Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197620 Reaffirmed ESSAR STEEL INDIA Ltd NCD* CARE BBB (SO)10000 Reaffirmed * Backed by a letter of comfort from Essar Global Limited ESSAR STEEL INDIA Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/85000 Reaffirmed CARE A3 ESWARI ELECTRICALS Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned FINE JEWELLERY INDIA Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 264 Assigned FIRESTAR INTERNATIONAL Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE A- (SO) 2115 Assigned Based) GIRDHARI LAL AGGARWAL CONTRACTORS LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB GOYAL COTTON FIBER LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.5 Assigned GOYAL ENTERPRISES LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD Series A PTCs CARE A (SO) Assigned INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA(SO) Assigned INFINITI RETAIL LTD NCD CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed INFINITI RETAIL LTD LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Withdrawn INFINITI RETAIL LTD LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 800 Reaffirmed CARE A1 INFRATECH LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 75.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.53 crore) # Reduction in long-term bank facilities also includes withdrawal of rating assigned to fund based working capital limits of Rs.38 crore which were fully paid back by the company. KANIN INDIA Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155.9 Assigned KANIN INDIA Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 115 Assigned CARE A3 KHUSHBU IMPEX LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.5 Assigned MASTERWAY CONSULTANTS Ltd NCDs (NCD)@ CARE BB- (SO)1000 Assigned (Proposed) (@ proposed to be backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of AT Invofin India Private Limited and Cellphone Credit and Securities NORTHWEST ENERGY PVT. LTD. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 534.1 Assigned P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Assigned P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 1050 Assigned A4 PILOT INDUSTRIES Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1073.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.75cr) PILOT INDUSTRIES Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 100 Assigned CARE A3 PNG JEWELLERY & GEMS LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 386.3 Assigned PRECISION AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 781 Reaffirmed INDIA Ltd (*Bank facilities amounting to Rs.93.00 crore have been reclassified from long-term to longterm/short-term facilities due to interchangeability of the fund-based and non-fund-based limits) PRECISION AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE A-/CARE 1925.6 Revised from INDIA Ltd A2 CARE A-/CARE A1 (*Bank facilities amounting to Rs.93.00 crore have been reclassified from long-term to longterm/short-term facilities due to interchangeability of the fund-based and non-fund-based limits) PS TOLL ROAD Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 3000 Assigned RAVE@MOTI ENTERTAINMENT PVT LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 98.3 Assigned RELIANCE CEMENT COMPANY Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3000 Assigned RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE AA 4000 Assigned RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE Ltd NCDs issue CARE AA 3650 Revised from CARE AA+ RITNAND BALVED EDUCATION FOUNDATION LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5137.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 476.81) RITNAND BALVED EDUCATION FOUNDATION LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 60 Reaffirmed A1+ RITNAND BALVED EDUCATION LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5137.2 Reaffirmed FOUNDATION RITNAND BALVED EDUCATION LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 60 Assigned FOUNDATION A1+ SUN INDCHEMICALS Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.0 crore) SUN INDCHEMICALS Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 7.5 Reaffirmed A4 SUPREME INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB / Suspended CARE A3 SURYAVANSHI INFRASTRUCTURE Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)107.3 Assigned SURYAVANSHI INFRASTRUCTURE Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)2.6 Assigned / CARE A3 (SO) TATA TELESERVICES Ltd CLSS 4 Trust 2011 CARE A+ (SO) Reaffirmed TATA TELESERVICES Ltd CLSS 5 Trust 2011 CARE A+ (SO) Reaffirmed TATA TELESERVICES Ltd CLSS 5 Trust 2011 CARE A+ (SO) Reaffirmed TILDA RICELAND PVT LTD. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Withdrawn A4 TRANSSTROY BHOPAL BIAORA TOLLWAYS LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5000 Assigned Pvt Ltd TRENT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 719.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.80.74 crore) TRENT Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed TRENT Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed TRENT Ltd NCD-III CARE AA 450 Reaffirmed TRENT Ltd NCD-IV CARE AA 300 Reaffirmed TRIDENT TOOLS Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 321 Assigned VELANI OILS PVT LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2 crore) VIL LTD LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed VIL LTD LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 3250 Revised from CARE A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A2+ ZENITH TOWNSHIP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 