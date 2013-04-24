Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Aegis Ltd. CP issue/ST debt issue - 500 Withdrawn Danke Technoelectro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 122.5 Assigned Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 602 Assigned Industrial Energy Ltd CP Issue (Standalone) CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Revised from CARE A4+ Kash-Ind Roller Flour Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.7 Assigned Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned R D R Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Samrat Feed Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Assigned Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development (FD) Corporation Ltd (reduced from 102.18 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Class Marbles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38.7 Assigned Atlanta Ropar Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1340 Assigned Danke Technoelectro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Assigned Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Goa Glass Fibre Ltd. LT Fac CARE BBB- 598.8 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs.57.09 crore) Goa Glass Fibre Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)60 Reaffirmed /CARE A3(SO) (reduced from Rs.18.00 crore) Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Hyderabad Ring Road Project NFB Bk facility (BG) - Notice of Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Industrial Energy Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE AA 7760 Reaffirmed Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 183 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ Withdrawn Joy Mining Services India Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 550 Assigned Ltd. CARE A1+ Kash-Ind Roller Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Assigned Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3251 Assigned Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.9 Assigned R D R Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Samrat Feed Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4068.6 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (reduced from 491.78 crore) Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)